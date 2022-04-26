ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Owensboro announces All-American Fourth of July

By Rhett Baxley
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The City of Owensboro will celebrate Independence Day at its annual All-American Fourth of July event on July 4.

The 2022 All-American Fourth of July will once again combine the annual celebration on the riverfront with three additional fireworks locations throughout the city like previous years due to COVID.

“We are thrilled to be able to get back to our signature events. Last year we had a great crowd along the riverfront, as well as people watching the other locations throughout the city,” said Director of Public Events for the City of Owensboro Tim Ross. “We will have a great party downtown again, great food, and live music before the fireworks to cap off the holiday weekend.”

The celebration will get started in Smothers Park along the downtown riverfront at 5:00 PM on July 4. Live music will be provided by ZoCephus & FunkNasty at 5 p.m. and The Downtown Band at 7 p.m.

Owensboro and Blanco Brown is doing “The Git Up”

The 15-minute fireworks show will be launched from barges on the Ohio River for everyone gathered along the riverfront at 9:15 PM. These locations include Centre Court/Shifley Park, Owensboro Sportscenter/Moreland Park and Owensboro Warehouse Leasing/former GE plant.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to celebrate Independence Day with our community and provide multiple locations for everyone to enjoy the fireworks again this year,” said Mayor Tom Watson.

Spectators can tune in to 92.5 FM WBKR to listen to the soundtrack to which the fireworks have been choreographed. The secure fireworks launch sites throughout the city will not be open to the public for the safety of the public and the pyrotechnic professionals. People attempting to watch from the launch sites will cause the fireworks at that location to be halted.

More information can be known by contacting Director of Public Events Tim Ross at tim.ross@owensboro.org or (270) 687-8350. More information about the City of Owensboro can be found on the web at www.owensboro.org .

