Marijuana is legal. Calling it marijuana is now illegal. In one of the most politically correct decisions in recent American history, state legislators in Washington and Governor Jay Inslee have called the word marijuana racist. The name will be replaced in all state documents and laws by cannabis. The rationale is that the Spanish word creates the impression Mexicans are responsible for the drug, which isn’t criminal in the state but is used recreationally and for medicinal purposes.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO