Johnston, RI

Johnston man sentenced to prison for defrauding banks of nearly $72K

By Steven Matregrano
WPRI 12 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rlt02_0fK0ylLG00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Johnston man accused of recruiting others to assist him in defrauding banks out of thousands of dollars has been sentenced to serve more than a year behind bars, according to United States Attorney Zachary Cunha.

Cunha said several people allowed Nestor Concepcion, 26, to deposit counterfeit checks into their bank accounts and then assist them in withdrawing the money.

Concepcion, according to Cunha, arranged for and coordinated the deposit of numerous counterfeit checks totaling nearly $72,000.

He pleaded guilty in January to three counts of bank fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Upon his release from prison, the judge ordered Concepcion to three years of supervised release. He also ordered Concepcion to pay restitution totaling over $33,000.

Cunha said that Concepcion was among seven individuals convicted of bank fraud and sentenced in 2019 for their role in a similar conspiracy.

Public Safety
