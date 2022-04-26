San Jose Police Search for Man Who Kidnapped 3-Month-Old Baby from Home

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — FBI investigators have joined San Jose police in the search for a man who kidnapped of a three-month old baby from a residence on the 1000 block of Elm Street Monday afternoon.

San Jose police tweeted out images and video of a male suspect seen entering the residence in surveillance video and leaving with the baby what appeared to be a carrier covered with a blanket.

Police received the call about the kidnapping at around 1 p.m.

Police said the family does not recognize the suspect. Early Monday evening, the neighborhood near Bellarmine College Prep school and the I-880 freeway was swarming with San Jose police units.

Police described the suspect as a “dark” Hispanic male wearing black pants, a dark blue shirt, grey shoes with white trim, a grey baseball hat and a black face mask. The suspect also has short hair.

The baby carrier is black in color with a white blanket. The baby was identified as three-month-old Brandon Alexis Cuellar. His family calls him Alexis. He is wearing a white long sleeve onesie with grey dinosaurs on it.

San Jose police later said that the baby was being watched by his grandmother while the mother was at work. The grandmother had taken the baby into an apartment after shopping for groceries. After going back to her car to retrieve more groceries, she returned moments later and the baby was gone.

Police said that the mother was at police headquarters providing information on the case. The baby’s father is currently incarcerated. Police said they didn’t know if the father being incarcerated played into the kidnapping, but said they would be speaking to him soon.

“Right now, we have every available resource not only out in the field, but here at the police department working this case,” said SJPD Sgt. Christian Camarillo during the press briefing.

“She took the baby in the apartment, went downstairs to unload some groceries, in that short about of time, someone entered the apartment, you guys have the images and the video of this person, and left with the baby,” said Sergeant Camarillo.

Police said that investigators with the FBI were also providing resources and sending agents from its Child Abduction Response Team. A cash reward is being offered for any information leading to the safe recovery of the baby and the arrest of the suspect.

Authorities were asking for anyone who lives in the area of Elm Street where the baby was taken to check their surveillance cameras for video around 1 p.m. that might have captured the suspect.

Police have set up the following hotlines to call with any information on the case with officers standing by:

408-537-1142

408-537-1916

408-537-1282

408-537-1522

408-537-9066

Police also noted that no Amber Alert had been issued in the case because authorities don’t have a vehicle description or license plate number to include with the alert.

The CHP issued an endangered missing advisory at 7:18 p.m.

In the meantime, parents in the neighborhood are holding their children a bit tighter.

“I have two kids, and I feel bad about the mother. I need to pay more attention to my kids they like to play outside and run outside,” said one neighbor.

“As a mother, I can say like wow I don’t know how they feel, how the family feel, I can’t imagine,” said Laura Torres.

“My big daughter everyday play over there, so now my big daughter very scared, so she stay in the home,” said Jasvir Rai who lives in the area.

The public is asked to call SJPD detectives who are actively working this case at 408-277-4166 with any information. The public can also call 911 if they spot the suspect or the baby.

