ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mirada, CA

Theatre Review: The Sound of Music

By Russell Tom
socalthrills.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hills are alive as La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts and McCoy Rigby Entertainment presents one of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s most beloved family musicals of all time, “The Sound of Music”. This immortal classic is directed by Glenn Casale, choreography by Arthur L. Ross, with musical direction by Dennis...

socalthrills.com

Comments / 1

Related
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Smithonian

When Patsy Cline Broke Through as a Country Music Sensation

On January 21, 1957, Patsy Cline made her national television debut on “Arthur Godfrey’s Talent Scouts,” which aired Monday nights on CBS. The show featured agents and managers from across the country presenting the latest artists they’d signed. Cline’s mother, Hilda Hensley, had pretended to be her manager to secure them a spot at the taping in New York City.
MUSIC
The Guardian

BalletBoyz: Deluxe review – it’s impossible to look away

One quality that has sustained BalletBoyz, the company founded by the original Boyz, Michael Nunn and William Trevitt, has been their determination to explore different dynamics in dance. For proof, note this programme, originally designed for their 20th anniversary in 2020, which asks two female choreographers to work with this all-male company. Another characteristic is their crusading desire to make dance as approachable as possible, evidenced here with their cheeky, trademark films that introduce the pieces. It adds up to an intriguing evening.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
La Mirada, CA
Loudwire

Hear ‘American Idol’ Contestant Completely Transform Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ in Jaw-Dropping Performance

It's not frequently that rock gets performed on singing competition series, but we've seen several interpretations of Radiohead's intense '90s breakout "Creep" taken on by aspiring vocalists over the years. But American Idol competitor Christian Guardino just delivered a jaw-dropping performance of the song that left the panel of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan rising to their feet.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Spiritualized: Everything Was Beautiful review – a sweet din of magnificent melodies

You get the sense that Spiritualized’s Jason Pierce is actively signposting his latest album’s charms. Everything Was Beautiful’s medication-style packaging echoes that of the band’s 1997 classic, Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space, as does the female voice that announces the record (then: former band member Kate Radley, now: Pierce’s daughter Poppy); the astronaut’s eye-view of human fallibility is here too.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sound Of Music#The Theatre#Musicals#Rodgers And Hammerstein#Trapp Family#Performing#Musical Theater#Theatre Review#The Performing Arts#Mccoy Rigby Entertainment#Academy Award
PIX11

Jon Batiste: Prolific and versatile musician for every generation

NEW YORK (PIX11) —  Even before sitting down to talk about his celebrated achievements, musical genius Jon Batiste made a stop at the piano.   When it comes to making music, he sees colors sometimes, visions many a time and crazy stories, he said in an interview with PIX11 News. Batiste will be joining the cast […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NME

English Teacher – ‘Polyawkward’ EP review: lively art-punk with a lyrical edge

For Leeds’ English Teacher, there’s no shortage of things to be pissed off about, so you might as well enjoy the ride. The playful yet polished ‘Polyawkward’, sees fury and fun overlap: these punchy, melodic songs unite nervy, whirlpooling guitars with cutting takedowns of the day-to-day (laborious supermarket trips, hangovers, dodgy dates). It makes for a deliciously sour debut EP, set to a soundtrack of restless art-punk.
ROCK MUSIC
Collider

From 'Help!' to 'A Hard Day's Night', Here Are The Beatles Films Ranked

Fifty-two years after the release of their final studio album, The Beatles remain among the most well-documented and extensively researched subjects of the 20th century, having transcended mere pop stardom into the realm of historical significance before any of the members had aged past their twenties. No corner of the world was untouched by their influence, and time has done nothing to soften the fervor of their fans or dull our affection. On the long timeline of popular culture, their arrival was a bridge between the past and future, the tornado that swept us away from the black and white and carried us firmly into vibrant technicolor.
MOVIES
American Songwriter

Songwriter U: Tips on Playing Guitar and Singing

Written by Katie Sanakai for Guitar Tricks and 30 Day Singer. Strumming guitar and singing along brings up images of campfires or social gatherings with everyone nestled around the living room, calling out song titles. But you don’t want to be surprised by requests for songs you can’t play or sing, so make yourself a short list of tunes you know for the next time your friends come over and want to have some good, old-fashioned fun.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Rolling Stone

Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner to Release Studio Version of His ’41 Strings’ Orchestral Project

Click here to read the full article. Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist Nick Zinner will finally release a formal studio recording of his orchestral song cycle, 41 Strings, which was first commissioned for a special Earth Day event in 2011. 41 Strings comprises four movements, each corresponding to a respective season. The project blends classical and rock elements as the recording of “Fall” captures, its swooning strings getting a jolt from a steady marching snare and then later the restless buzz of an electric guitar. Including its 2011 debut, Zinner has performed 41 Strings just four times, because the production is such an...
MUSIC
Engadget

Historic UK Proms music festival to include its first video game concert

For the first time, the UK’s annual Proms classical music festival will feature a concert dedicated to video game compositions. On August 1st, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, led by conductor Robert Ames, will perform a selection of music from , , , and other influential titles. “Fantastic worlds, epic...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

May 2022 New Music Releases

The list of May 2022 new music releases is capped by the return of one of the biggest hitmakers of the '80s. There's also tribute music, an expanded classic and a new supergroup to look forward to this month. Def Leppard's Diamond Star Halos is their first full-length since a...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Pokémon goes to the Proms: 2022 season to feature first video game music concert

For the past 10 years or so, if you lived in a big city and fancied hearing an orchestra play something from Metal Gear Solid or Sonic the Hedgehog instead of the Romantic period, there has been no shortage of options. Touring orchestras have played music from games such as Pokémon, Final Fantasy and Assassin’s Creed for appreciative audiences all over the world. The largest such series, Video Games Live, has been running since 2005 and has played over 400 shows in Los Angeles, Beijing, Sydney and elsewhere. But this summer, for the first time, video game music will be part of the BBC Proms season at the Royal Albert Hall in London. A concert on 1 August will feature orchestral selections and adaptations from soundtracks spanning gaming history, including The Legend of Zelda, Shadow of the Colossus and Battlefield 2042.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy