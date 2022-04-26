Grizzlies podcast: Game 5 will be tense

On this episode of The Daily Memphian’s Memphis Grizzlies podcast, beat writer Drew Hill and columnist Chris Herrington break down the Grizzlies’ Game 4 in Minnesota and set up for Game 5 in FedExForum.

How much has the officiating impacted the series? Through four games, 210 fouls have been called and both teams have not been able to find much of a flow.

It has had a particularly big impact on Jaren Jackson Jr., who has scored fewer than 10 points in each of the last two games.

Can the Grizzlies get Jackson right? Hill and Herrington share their thoughts.

Also playing below his typical standard is Ja Morant, who said he is “not Ja” after the recent loss. Is the point guard healthy? Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins did not offer much of an answer when asked that question at practice on Monday afternoon.

Is Morant looking like himself the single most important part of this series moving forward? Hill and Herrington offer reason to believe can the Grizzlies boost his play and get out of the first round.