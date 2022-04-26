ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grizzlies podcast: Game 5 will be tense

By Drew Hill, Chris Herrington
 2 days ago

On this episode of The Daily Memphian’s Memphis Grizzlies podcast, beat writer Drew Hill and columnist Chris Herrington break down the Grizzlies’ Game 4 in Minnesota and set up for Game 5 in FedExForum.

How much has the officiating impacted the series? Through four games, 210 fouls have been called and both teams have not been able to find much of a flow.

It has had a particularly big impact on Jaren Jackson Jr., who has scored fewer than 10 points in each of the last two games.

Can the Grizzlies get Jackson right? Hill and Herrington share their thoughts.

Also playing below his typical standard is Ja Morant, who said he is “not Ja” after the recent loss. Is the point guard healthy? Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins did not offer much of an answer when asked that question at practice on Monday afternoon.

Is Morant looking like himself the single most important part of this series moving forward? Hill and Herrington offer reason to believe can the Grizzlies boost his play and get out of the first round.

ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s surprising reaction to Grizzlies’ Ja Morant winning Most Improved Player Award

Charles Barkley disagrees with the NBA’s decision to award Grizzlies’ guard Ja Morant the Most Improved Player award. But maybe not for the reasons you may think. Speaking on TNT’s NBA Tip-off show Monday, Barkley said that while the Grizzlies’ superstar “had a fabulous year,” it’s what is expected of him as the second overall pick in the 2019 draft and the NBA Rookie of the year in 2020.
FOX Sports

Ja Morant's epic dunk, game-winning layup spark Grizzlies

First, Ja Morant gave the Memphis Grizzlies and their fans a much-needed energy boost by flying through the air for a big dunk at the end of the third quarter. Then the All-Star guard took over the game’s final two minutes. Morant scored the last 11 points for Memphis,...
WREG

Grizzlies Jenkins fined $15,000 by NBA for calling out officiating

MEMPHIS – “But we’re not up here complaining about referees.  I think referees are in a tough position as it is already.  Coming from a young coach, that’s something you just don’t do.  Me being in this league for a decade, that’s something you just don’t do.  Especially during playoff time.” With the series tied […]
Yardbarker

Ja Morant leads Grizzlies to comeback win vs. Timberwolves in Game 5

The Memphis Grizzlies are up 3-2 in their first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves after another comeback victory. In Game 3, Memphis erased a 25-point deficit in the last 15 minutes to beat the Timberwolves. On Tuesday, Ja Morant scored 18 points in the fourth quarter to help Memphis erase a 13-point fourth quarter lead and get a 111-109 win in Game 5.
HipHopDX.com

Usher & Ja Morant's Father Realize They're Long-Lost 'Twins' At Memphis Grizzlies Playoff Game

Memphis, TN – The collab basketball fans were waiting for finally took place Tuesday night (April 26) courtside at the FedEx Forum. Usher and Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s father, Tee Morant, were seated next to each other rocking nearly identical outfits when they were put on the Lookalike Cam’s jumbotron during the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves’ first-round playoff game.
ClutchPoints

Memphis Grizzlies: 3 bold predictions for Game 6 vs Timberwolves in the first round of 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Memphis Grizzlies have found their stride after struggling out the gates this postseason. The Grizzlies now lead the series 3-2 and are back to their usual on-court production and swagger. The victory in Game 5 occurred on a game-winning layup by Ja Morant after a great performance by the Timberwolves. The job is not done as the two teams will travel to Minnesota with the Timberwolves season on the line.
Beaumont Enterprise

What Is the Cost of Living in Memphis, Tennessee?

Understanding the cost of living in Memphis, Tennessee, is crucial if you’re thinking of moving to this city. The concept of the cost of living can help you figure out what apartment you can afford and what neighborhoods you should consider. What is the cost of living in Memphis,...
WREG

Grizzlies game security prepares for possibility of protest

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Security will be a top concern in keeping disruptive protestors off the court as our Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves collide in a crucial game five at FedExForum Tuesday night. Grizzlies fever is building across the Bluff City and throughout the Mid-South. When it comes to the NBA playoff games between the […]
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

