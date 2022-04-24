More Storms Moving in this Afternoon

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
Major storms pummeled parts of the South and Central U.S. with tornadoes, record-breaking sized hail and historic blizzard conditions, causing widespread damage, thousands of power outages, and leaving dozens of people injured. Tornado watches and warnings remained in effect for northern Iowa, a section of central Texas and parts of...
The threat of severe weather is continuing after nearly a week of strong systems wreaking havoc on much of the country. The North is bracing for another round of winter weather in the middle of spring after receiving several feet of snow last week. Blizzard conditions with up to 3...
A YOUNG girl was found unconscious and hanging upside down in a tree after a tornado blew her hundreds of yards from her home. Miriam Rios, 6, is currently in hospital in a critical condition after the tornado, with wind speeds of up to 165mph, ripped through her home town of Salado, Texas, Tuesday evening.
An expansive and multi-faceted storm system is forecast to strengthen rapidly as it travels from the Rockies to the Great Plains next week, and AccuWeather meteorologists say it could result in a five-day stretch of threatening severe weather as well as a robust snowstorm that could produce dangerous blizzard conditions.
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
(KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Warning for a few counties Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. During a tornado warning, a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar and there is imminent danger to life and property. If you’re in the area of a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately.
Hundreds of miles of roads were shut down, ranchers and their animals faced brutal conditions -- and will see more tough weather ahead. Meanwhile, snowdrifts in some spots were estimated to be higher than 10 feet in some places. The sun was out and shining Wednesday morning in Molt, Montana...
AN extreme blizzard has buried seven horses in almost three feet of snow - and more wild weather is set to hit parts of the US this Easter. A stalled weather front is set to bring thunderstorms to parts of Louisiana and Georgia while temperatures could plunge to a bitter 26F in North Dakota.
A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
A multi-day severe weather outbreak will hit the continental US again as a growing severe storm is looming this week. However, it will be different this time as a historic blizzard will affect multiple parts of the country that has never been hit in the past three weeks. Wider Storm...
A 20-YEAR-old woman has died after a tree fell on her home following a massive storm where baseball-sized hail battered the South. More than 62million Americans across the South and central US were slammed by severe weather, bringing blizzards, fires and storms across the region as forecasters predict more tornadoes.
Winter ended weeks ago, but blizzard warnings were in effect early this week for parts of three states across the northern Plains as AccuWeather forecasters warned that a "storm of the century" could unfold across the region. Elsewhere, winter storm warnings and watches dotted the weather map across the northern tier of the United States as a storm system, which came ashore in the Pacific Northwest, was tracking eastward.
(KTTS News) — It’ll be nice and sunny today, followed by showers and storms starting tomorrow and lasting into the weekend. We could get up to a half an inch of rain Thursday. Strong to severe storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening. Hail, strong winds, flooding, and...
Severe thunderstorms are looming over Kansas and Oklahoma after US meteorologists issued their latest weather warning, prompting the risks of the downpour of large hailstones, strong winds, and twisters in the mentioned states and their surrounding areas. Severe Thunderstorms. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - Storm Prediction Center...
