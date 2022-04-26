ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

California desalination plant hits regulatory hurdle

By Daniel Trotta
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ifus_0fK0QbN200
The Bolsa Chica wetlands are shown in Huntington Beach, California, U.S., June 24, 2021. Picture taken June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

April 25 (Reuters) - A proposed California desalination plant that would produce 50 million gallons of drinking water per day failed a crucial regulatory hurdle on Monday, possibly dooming a project that had been promoted as a partial solution for sustained drought.

The staff of the California Coastal Commission recommended denying approval of the Huntington Beach plant proposed by Poseidon Water, controlled by the infrastructure arm of Canada's Brookfield Asset Management (BAMa.TO).

The commission's staff said the project was more susceptible to sea-level rise than was understood when it was first proposed more than two decades ago. The plant is expected to produce 50 million gallons (189.3 million liters) of drinking water per day, enough for 16% of the homes in the Orange County Water District, where 2.5 million people live.

The commission staff also deemed the project harmful to nearby fish and bird habitat, said the ground beneath the plant posed a seismic risk, and that the higher cost of the plant's water would squeeze low-income consumers.

The Coastal Commission, which is scheduled to consider the matter on May 12, could defy the staff recommendation and vote to approve the project.

The 12-member commission is made up of six local elected officials and six members of the public who are appointed by the governor, a senate committee, and the assembly speaker.

"When Poseidon first proposed its facility at this location nearly 25 years ago, sea level rise projections were much lower and adaptation planning was in its infancy," the staff report said. "Since that time, our understanding of the severity and consequences of climate change and sea level rise have grown exponentially."

It also raised the risks of sea-rise elsewhere in California. The proposed desalination plant would be on low-lying land about 30 miles (50 km) south of Los Angeles.

"By 2050 to 2070, the surrounding area may be flooded regularly," the report said.

Environmentalists have long campaigned against the plant, saying desalination decimates ocean life, costs too much money and energy and soon would be made obsolete by water recycling.

Poseidon has operated a similar plant, the largest in the United States, down the coast in Carlsbad since 2015.

The company, which was hoping to break ground on the $1.4 billion Huntington Beach plant by the end of this year, said the commission staff "erred in its recommendation" and called on political leaders to save the project.

"California's elected officials and regulators should consider the dire consequences that this recommendation will have for desalination in California," Poseidon said in a statement.

"If this recommendation stands, it will be the death knell for desalination in California," it said.

But some environmentalists, while praising the conclusions of the report, were not celebrating yet.

"This is not a win. We still need to go through the (May 12) hearing," said Andrea Leon-Grossmann, director of climate action for ocean conservation group Azul.

Susan Jordan, executive director of the California Coastal Protection Network, urged the commission to reject the project, saying, "We should never sacrifice our coast to drive profits for this foreign $650 billion corporation or any corporate polluter."

California Governor Gavin Newsom had offered conditional support for the project, so long as it could be done responsibly.

Responding to the recommendation, Alex Stack, a spokesman for the governor, said California faced an unprecedented drought and that the first three months of this year were the driest in recorded history.

"This Administration is committed to ensuring the sustainability of California's water supply with an all-of-the above strategy, and that includes desalination," Stack said in a statement. "Regions across California must continue to innovate on local projects as climate change makes our state's water supply more unpredictable."

Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Tom Hogue, Sandra Maler and Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 9

Painter John
2d ago

why do they keep denying it oh I forgot which state we are talking about

Reply
10
1984 THEBEGINING
2d ago

Because who cares if people in California have drinking water. I know I don’t. 🙄

Reply
7
J Pierpont Cornwall Jr.
2d ago

The plant in San Diego county took 45 years to get permits

Reply
7
Related
Interesting Engineering

California's people oppose releasing an army of genetically engineered mosquitoes

Last March, The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved plans from biotech company Oxitec to release billions of genetically engineered mosquitoes in Florida and California in order to fight mosquito-borne diseases. The plan works as follows: the male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes have been genetically tweaked to express the protein tTAV-OX5034....
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Millions must cut water use in drought-stricken California

Southern California's gigantic water supplier took the unprecedented step Tuesday of requiring about 6 million people to cut their outdoor watering to one day a week as drought continues to plague the state.The board of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California declared a water shortage emergency and required the cities and water agencies it supplies to implement the cutback on June 1 and enforce it or face hefty fines. “We don’t have enough water supplies right now to meet normal demand. The water is not there,” Metropolitan Water District spokesperson Rebecca Kimitch said. “This is unprecedented territory. We've...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

California governor reverses parole board decision to release Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten

California Gov Gavin Newsom on Tuesday blocked parole for Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten, reversing a panel's recommendation that she be freed after spending a half-century in prison.Van Houten, 72, “currently poses an unreasonable danger to society if released from prison at this time," Mr Newsom said in his parole review. It was the fifth time that a California governor has rejected her release. Her attorney, Rich Pfeiffer, disputed that view and said the decision will be appealed in court. He accused Mr Newsom of rejecting parole because he is worried about “his political future" and noted that Van...
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
FOX40

Second storm in 3 days coming to Northern California

(KTXL) — After a record dry start to the year for California, the second storm in three days is approaching the state. This storm will ride the jet stream directly into Northern California. It is slightly stronger than Wednesday’s system but will move through the area faster. A soaking rain is expected in the Sacramento […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poseidon Water#The Coastal Commission#Senate
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
CNBC

Map of nuclear power in the US: See where reactors are located

Nuclear power has been in the spotlight again lately. The war in Ukraine and the Russian capture of the Chornobyl and Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plants sent a shock wave of fear around the world. At the same time, Russia's control over natural gas supplies to Europe, and increased recognition of the urgency of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, is making nuclear power more attractive.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Black Lives Matter apologizes after $6M California mansion purchase

Black Lives Matter has apologized for the “distress” caused by the media attention on the purchase of a $6m mansion in California using donated funds. In a long Twitter thread, the racial justice organisation said that the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) “recognizes that there is more work to do to increase transparency and ensure transitions in leadership are clear”.Referring to the reports concerning the purchase, the organisation wrote that “we know narratives like this cause harm to organizers doing brilliant work across the country and these reports do not reflect the totality of the movement”. “We...
REAL ESTATE
Gizmodo

Staggering Photos Show Lake Powell Nearly Dried Up

An area of Lake Powell seen on June 23, 2021 and March 27, 2022 in Big Water, Utah. Gif : Gizmodo ( Getty Images ) Lake Powell, the country’s second-largest reservoir and a key source of water and power for much of the West, is more parched than ever. Earlier this month, the lake dropped below 25% capacity, the federal government said, and has also lost 7% of its total potential capacity since 1963.
BIG WATER, UT
Matt Lillywhite

Experts Warn Of More Shortages In The United States

You'll probably remember the supply chain crisis that caused shortages last year. Grocery store shelves were empty. Cargo ships waited for weeks to dock in California. Also, a lack of semiconductors wreaked havoc on the automotive industry. Unfortunately, experts predict that the United States will face additional shortages in the coming months.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Why egg prices are soaring

The war in Ukraine, a major grain producer, and drought conditions in the U.S. have pushed wheat and corn prices up significantly, driving up the price of eggs 56%. Last year, the national average of a dozen large white eggs was $1.60, according to the Department of Agriculture. Now, it's $2.50.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Reuters

413K+
Followers
320K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy