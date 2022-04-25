ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Man Suffered Serious Injuries in Sacramento County Bicycle Accident

By Brian Chase
 3 days ago

A bicyclist suffered major injuries in a Sacramento County bicycle accident after he was struck by a pickup truck on the night of April 21. According to a report in The Sacramento Bee, the major injury collision occurred when two cyclists were riding in the northbound bike lane on Elk Grove...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#California Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Chp
