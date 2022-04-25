Elderly Pedestrian Killed in Oakland Pedestrian Accident

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Camyla Brown in East Oakland earlier this month. The Oakland Police Department announced Friday that a juvenile suspect was taken into custody with the assistance of U.S. Marshals. No additional details about the suspect or how the suspect was arrested were immediately available. On the evening of April 9, Brown was shot on the 2900 block of 68th Avenue, near the Eastmont Town Center. She died the following day, police said. Brown was among four people who were gunned down on a weekend when more than a dozen shootings were reported in Oakland. “Anytime you lose a child it’s going to not only have an impact on the family, but also the community at large,” Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said at a news conference last week. “We as a city remain committed to protecting our children. On Saturday, we didn’t do that. We failed.” Brown was the 34th homicide victim this year in Oakland.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO