Oakland, CA

Elderly Pedestrian Killed in Oakland Pedestrian Accident

By Brian Chase
californiainjuryblog.com
 3 days ago

A 91-year-old man died from severe injuries suffered in a pedestrian accident on the morning of April 22. According to a CBS San Francisco news report, the fatal accident occurred at the intersection of Telegraph Avenue and 20th Street as the victim was walking in a marked crosswalk. Firefighters and paramedics...

