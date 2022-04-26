ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weary of many disasters? UN says worse to come

By SETH BORENSTEIN, AP Science Writer
 2 days ago
A disaster-weary globe will be hit harder in the coming years by even more catastrophes colliding in an interconnected world, a United Nations report issued Monday says. If current trends continue the world will go from around 400 disasters per year in 2015 to an onslaught of about 560 catastrophes a...

