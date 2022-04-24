James Harden's shooting struggles the least of Doc Rivers' worries

Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP

TORONTO — The Philadelphia 76ers had a chance to finish the Toronto Raptors in a sweep on Saturday afternoon, but were unable to do so. The Raptors came up with a 110-102 win in Game 4. They played Raptors basketball: grabbing 13 offensive rebounds and forcing the Sixers into 16 turnovers.

The Raptors also successfully defended James Harden. They held The Beard to 5-for-17 shooting in Game 4, and they forced him into four turnovers. He is shooting 37.5% from the floor in this series. Harden still had 22 points, but that was on 10-for-11 shooting from the line.

As the series shifts back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday, coach Doc Rivers is not worried about Harden struggling to shoot.

“James is a better player than I was,” said Rivers who played 13 years in the NBA. “James is a helluva player. I’m not concerned at all. James is gonna make shots. He’s gonna make plays. He’s doing a lot of driving, so he’s in the trees a lot, those are difficult shots. He’s also playmaking for us. He had nine assists and 22 points. It’s the turnovers we gotta cut down.”

The Sixers started solidly in Game 4 despite the struggles of Joel Embiid, and it was due to Harden. He knocked down a couple of 3 and was able to get teammates involved. However, the offense bogged down after that, and he wasn’t able to get it going against a scrambling Raptors defense.

“It was tied up after the first quarter and I thought we missed a ton of open shots early on,” said Rivers. “I wasn’t that frustrated. I was just frustrated with how we were playing. There’s such a better version of us and we didn’t give ourselves a chance to do that tonight. That was frustrating.”

As far as Harden goes individually, Rivers believes the Sixers need to help him get him going on the offensive end.

“I thought James was actually locked in tonight (Saurday), I really did,” said Rivers. “We just didn’t play right to help him out.”

