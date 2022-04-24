ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

James Harden's shooting struggles the least of Doc Rivers' worries

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01RTAu_0fK0A2Bc00
Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP

TORONTO — The Philadelphia 76ers had a chance to finish the Toronto Raptors in a sweep on Saturday afternoon, but were unable to do so. The Raptors came up with a 110-102 win in Game 4. They played Raptors basketball: grabbing 13 offensive rebounds and forcing the Sixers into 16 turnovers.

The Raptors also successfully defended James Harden. They held The Beard to 5-for-17 shooting in Game 4, and they forced him into four turnovers. He is shooting 37.5% from the floor in this series. Harden still had 22 points, but that was on 10-for-11 shooting from the line.

As the series shifts back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday, coach Doc Rivers is not worried about Harden struggling to shoot.

“James is a better player than I was,” said Rivers who played 13 years in the NBA. “James is a helluva player. I’m not concerned at all. James is gonna make shots. He’s gonna make plays. He’s doing a lot of driving, so he’s in the trees a lot, those are difficult shots. He’s also playmaking for us. He had nine assists and 22 points. It’s the turnovers we gotta cut down.”

The Sixers started solidly in Game 4 despite the struggles of Joel Embiid, and it was due to Harden. He knocked down a couple of 3 and was able to get teammates involved. However, the offense bogged down after that, and he wasn’t able to get it going against a scrambling Raptors defense.

“It was tied up after the first quarter and I thought we missed a ton of open shots early on,” said Rivers. “I wasn’t that frustrated. I was just frustrated with how we were playing. There’s such a better version of us and we didn’t give ourselves a chance to do that tonight. That was frustrating.”

As far as Harden goes individually, Rivers believes the Sixers need to help him get him going on the offensive end.

“I thought James was actually locked in tonight (Saurday), I really did,” said Rivers. “We just didn’t play right to help him out.”

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Goran Dragic Admits It Was Difficult Playing For The Brooklyn Nets: "Every Day There Was Something Different, Something Difficult."

Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Sixers Star Joel Embiid

When NBA players and coaches criticize the officiating in a public forum, they assuredly receive some mail from the league’s office in short order. And that’s exactly what Sixers star Joel Embiid received Monday. From the desk of the Association:. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Believes James Harden Needs To Play Less Passively And Says Doc Rivers Needs To Step In: "That’s Probably On Coach To Talk To Him And Tell Him To Take More Shots"

Joel Embiid and his Philadelphia 76ers just dropped consecutive games to the Toronto Raptors after looking like they would sweep their opponents. The 3-0 series has quickly become a 3-2 series and the 76ers are looking out of sorts on the court. One of the main culprits for the same...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Joel Embiid, James Harden Drama

The more things change, the more they stay the same? After Monday’s Game 5 loss to the undermanned Raptors, 76ers center Joel Embiid called on James Harden to be more aggressive; before saying that might be the “coach’s job.”. “I’ve been saying all season since he got...
NBA
The Big Lead

Charles Barkley Responds to Kevin Durant's Social Media Attacks

Charles Barkley and the Inside the NBA crew addressed the ongoing war of words/tweets/Instagram stories they've had with Kevin Durant. Specifically Barkley went at Durant for singling him out for his Houston Rockets days. Here's the segment:. Barkley is correct that he could bring up Durant's time with the Oklahoma...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Joel Embiid
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers Highlights Part of Joel Embiid's Game His Injury Will Affect

Late last week, Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their Game 3 matchup against the Toronto Raptors on the road with a thrilling overtime victory. While Embiid was happy to get the victory, the big man revealed after the game that he was battling a bit of a setback as he was dealing with pain in his thumb.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Is James Harden to blame for Sixers not closing out Raptors?

Joel Embiid is hobbling. James Harden is regressing. Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris are slumping. Is it time to panic in Philadelphia?. Following the 76ers’ 103-88 loss at home to the Fred VanVleet-less Raptors, Shannon Sharpe says his level of concern is only 3.5 out of 10 for Philly, which still leads 3-2 as the first-round series returns to Toronto — but that 3.5 can shoot up the scale quickly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Iverson on Game 6: 'Need one of those James Harden games'

No one ever had to guess what they were going to get from Allen Iverson in a playoff game, oy any game, for that matter. Iverson was going to do two things: he was going to shoot the ball a ton, and he was going to give it everything he had. These are very similar to what Sixers fans expected from James Harden when he was traded here a few months ago.
NBA
Yardbarker

Sixers-Raptors: 2 James Harden Betting Props To Consider on Monday Night

Sixers -7.5 (-110) Total: Over & Under 211.5 (-110) James Harden Over 21.5 Points (+100) James Harden Over 9.5 Assists (-131) James Harden was brought to Philadephia to help them get over the hump and win a championship, as our own Mark Thompson explained. Harden averaged 21.0 points and 10.5 assists during his 21 regular-season games with the Sixers. In four playoff games, he’s averaging 19.3 and 9.8, respectively.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Raptors#Sixers
Yardbarker

Should The 76ers Regret Trading For James Harden?

Last offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers, coming off a disappointing loss in the second round of the playoffs to the Atlanta Hawks, suddenly had a major problem when Ben Simmons demanded a trade. He cut off almost all ties to the team following head coach Doc Rivers saying he wasn’t sure...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
Facebook
FOX Sports

NBA injuries: VanVleet and Simmons out, Embiid to play through

The NBA playoffs have unfortunately been marked by a fair number of injuries thus far. The postseason injury bug has impacted some of the league's biggest stars and title-favorite teams, but there's still time to regroup ahead of the next round. Here's where all the injuries stand after Saturday's games.
NBA
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid Calls Himself Out for Bad Defensive Showing vs. Raptors

The Philadelphia 76ers went into Monday night's Game 5 matchup against the Toronto Raptors, hoping to close out their first-round series so they could get ready for the next round. However, the Raptors aren't going to make it easy for Philly. After avoiding a sweep last weekend by stealing Game...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

101K+
Followers
148K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy