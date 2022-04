AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Environmental Commission plans to install two refillable water-bottle stations along the Avon Boardwalk with the goal of reducing plastic waste and saving the borough money on plastic recycling. The commission plans to install one of the environmentally friendly stations in front of the boardwalk restrooms near the south end of the borough on Lincoln Avenue.

