ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Where to Celebrate the Kentucky Derby in NYC on May 7th

cititour.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomewhere Nowhere (112 West 25th St) in Chelsea is hosting an over-the-top Derby Day Party on Saturday, May 7th. Cheer on your favorite horse while sipping on Mint Juleps and vye for a $1000 cash prize by showing off your fanciest Churchill Downs look. This over-the-top event in its 11th year...

cititour.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

NYC's first-ever Japanese heritage parade set for next month

People of Japanese descent are gearing up for their first-ever parade in New York City, taking their place among the lineup of groups that celebrate their heritage with marches through the United States' most populous city.Set for May 14, the Japan Day parade comes amid activism following a wave of anti-Asian attacks during the coronavirus pandemic, and solidarity is part of the parade's message. But planning began well before the emergence of COVID-19.Organizers initially aimed to coincide with the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, but the virus postponed their plans. “That creates big momentum to make it better, to celebrate...
POLITICS
Thrillist

Rent Your Own Mini Backyard with NYC Skyline Views This Summer

New Yorkers will soon be able to enjoy the majestic skyline view from their own private lawn. The Greens is returning to The Rooftop at Pier 17 in Lower Manhattan, and it will serve as a summertime oasis equipped with a restaurant and bar as well as a private lounge area. Opening on Sunday, May 1, The Greens will bring back The Lawn, an area with 32 small private lawns featuring comfy seating and a sun umbrella that will welcome anyone who's looking for a relaxing space to share with friends.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
veranda.com

This Manhattan Apartment Is a Triumph of Jubilant Color and Playful Classicism

Admittedly, he didn’t get it right last time. Garrow Kedigian’s old Park Avenue apartment, just a few blocks from this new place in The Carlyle, was memorable no doubt: The Carolina blue library is still an Internet favorite, and the velvet banquette with jangly bullion fringe became a calling card for the designer’s louche, playful brand of classicism. But a single misstep—wedging his office in the cramped secondary bedroom—kept the place from feeling like home. “I spend 99.999 percent of my time in my office,” he estimates. So in the new place, instead of sequestering his buoyant creativity to the back-of-house, he chose “the brightest, lightest room” for work—and promptly painted it the color of glowing embers as if to show his roaring imagination was back big time.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Upper West Side, NY
City
Chelsea, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Robb Report

Oslo’s Booming Art, Architecture and Food Scenes Are Giving the City a Luxe New Edge

Click here to read the full article. From a dock at Bjørvika in central Oslo, a man rows into the fjord, following a ribbon of silver water as sunset flames the clouds. His wooden boat is naggingly familiar to anyone from northern Europe: high, pinched bow and stern; as slippery as a fish. In such designs, from this very fjord, the Vikings conquered and traded from Constantinople to Newfoundland. What’s extraordinary about this image, though, is what’s behind him. The dock bristles with a panoply of double-take architecure. There’s the glass-skinned Deichman Bjørvika public library, its upper story fanned out...
VISUAL ART
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Temperature Drop Expected In New York

This weekend was the perfect weather weekend and finally felt like Spring but we are set to see a massive drop in our high temperatures over the next 24 hours. A huge cold front is moving across New York and with that cold front is a rain/snow mix and cold temperatures.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Derby#Brooklyn Heights#New American Cuisine#Derby Day Party#Woodford Reserve#Mint Julep#Derby Party#Renwick Hospitality#Kentucky Pita#Crispy Chicken Sandwich#Chipotle Mayo
ARTnews

Russian Artist Stages Protest at Country’s Empty Pavilion in Venice, $35 M. Richter Once Owned by Eric Clapton to Hit the Market, and More: Morning Links from April 21, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.  WITH ALL EYES ON VENICE for this year’s Biennale, here’s a quick round-up of things you might have missed in the deluge of information coming out of La Serenissima. Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine continues to loom large. On Wednesday, artist Vadim Zakharov, who represented Russia at the Biennale in 2013, staged a protest outside the country’s pavilion with a sign that reads in part, “the murder of women, children, [and] people of Ukraine is a disgrace to Russia.” (The Russian Pavilion is currently empty after its artists and curator withdrew in February...
PROTESTS
UPI News

Men killed by NYC train identified as French graffiti artists

April 23 (UPI) -- Two men who died when they were hit by a train in the Brooklyn borough of New York City have been identified as well-known French graffiti artists. Pierre Audebert, 28, and Julian Blanc, 34, were found dead near the Sutter Ave-Rutland Road station around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, WABC reported. Their remains were found in "very bad condition" by the operator of another train.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

A Chinatown night market is coming to NYC this summer

With the return of warm weather, NYC's night markets are starting back up in Queens, the Bronx and in Harlem—and now, Chinatown. Think!Chinatown, a non-profit based in Manhattan’s Chinatown, is throwing its first installment of Chinatown Night Market (formerly known as Chinatown Nights), a monthly summer series of art and food at Forsyth Plaza at the Manhattan Bridge.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Elle

Meet Rana Abdelhamid, the Progressive Who Wants to Pull Off the Next AOC-Style Victory in NYC

On a spring Monday morning in Washington Square Park, 28-year-old congressional hopeful Rana Abdelhamid spoke about the future she wants for New York. “This is a historic race,” Abdelhamid told supporters. “Not just because if I win, I will be the first Muslim woman representing New York, but because we’re building a coalition that we’re going to take with us once elected.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dornob.com

Lisa Perry Reimagines an Artistic Past With Hamptons Scull House Restoration

Designers are often called upon to reimagine and reinterpret popular design trends, creating blueprints for the future from foundations based in history. This is especially true of architecture, as the profession itself often demands the tearing down of the old to make rise for the shiny and new. But conservation is also a virtue — especially when a project has both historical and cultural significance. In these instances, it takes an especially imaginative designer to not only see the possibilities, but reinvigorate the energy of the past while creating a vision for the future.
INTERIOR DESIGN
NBC New York

Afro-Latina Sisters From NYC Hope to Take the Makeup World by Storm

Mabel and Shaira Frías, a dynamic duo of Dominican-American sisters from New York City, are inching closer to taking the makeup world by storm by embracing multiculturalism, diversity and inclusivity. Although in recent years beauty brands have been making strides to have their makeup lines be more inclusive, that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

A New Show at London’s Victoria & Albert Museum Explores Why Men Wear What They Wear

Click here to read the full article. With figures like Timothée Chalamet and Harry Styles challenging traditional notions of male dress with each red carpet appearance, it feels as if the relationship between masculinity and clothing is primed for a revolution. It’s to this background that London’s Victoria & Albert Museum has opened Fashioning Masculinities: The Art of Menswear, a new exhibition that runs until November 6 and is accompanied by a same-named book releasing May 31 from V&A Publishing (and available for pre-order now). “It’s an exciting moment because the shift in perceptions around menswear and masculinity is happening everywhere...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy