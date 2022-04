TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Both Washburn and Emporia State softball won in dramatic fashion Monday. The Ichabods grew their win streak to 20 with a sweep over No. 8 Rogers State. Senior Ashton Friend hit a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh to give Washburn a 2-0 win in game one. They’d go on to take the second game 3-2.

