Walz in State of the State address calls for unity on budget surplus, fighting crime, funding education

(CBS4) – Call it Christmas in July: Gov. Jared Polis wants to issue checks to every Colorado taxpayer over the next few months. Individuals would receive $400 each, and couples would get $800. The refunds are required under the Taxpayer Bill of Rights or TABOR but weren’t set to go out until next year. (credit: CBS) In an exclusive television interview with CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd, the governor said, if the legislature passes a bill, he’ll put the checks in the mail this summer. “Just get it out to people quickly,” Polis said, “No reason the government should sit on your money for...

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO