Walz in State of the State address calls for unity on budget surplus, fighting crime, funding education

(CBS4) – Call it Christmas in July: Gov. Jared Polis wants to issue checks to every Colorado taxpayer over the next few months. Individuals would receive $400 each, and couples would get $800.
The refunds are required under the Taxpayer Bill of Rights or TABOR but weren’t set to go out until next year.
In an exclusive television interview with CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd, the governor said, if the legislature passes a bill, he’ll put the checks in the mail this summer.
“Just get it out to people quickly,” Polis said, “No reason the government should sit on your money for...
