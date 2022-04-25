ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
African Swine Fever Vaccine Passes Tests Required for Regulatory Approval

Cover picture for the articleA vaccine candidate for African swine fever passed an important safety test required for regulatory approval according to scientists with USDA’s Agriculture Research Service. The successful safety test moves the vaccine one...

