The first Amazon warehouse in the country voted to unionize earlier this month in an unprecedented win for the independent Amazon Labor Union. Starbucks workers across the country continue to file successful petitions for union elections, now numbering far above 200 stores nationwide—even as the company tries to shut them down. According to an oft-cited Gallup poll from last fall, 68% of the public support unions, the highest rate since the 1960s. All in all, it's an exciting time to be a labor organizer in the U.S.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 2 DAYS AGO