Gail Kim says she had her eye on Gisele Shaw for quite some time. Ella Jay of SEScoops spoke with Gail Kim, who spoke about Gisele Shaw’s arrival in IMPACT Wrestling and how the “Quintessential Diva” arrived at the perfect time. Kim said that she wanted to bring Shaw in for a while, but she had been working overseas with RevPro and Progress.

WWE ・ 6 HOURS AGO