OU softball closes in on KCAC title

When sophomore utility Alyssa Brito transferred from Oregon to Oklahoma, Jana Johns saw it as a challenge. Before entering her fifth collegiate season, the redshirt senior infielder was the Sooners’ starter at third base, but Brito provided competition during the fall. Johns, instead of backing down, used the position battle to motivate her. Now, that mentality is paying off in her second year with the Sooners.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO