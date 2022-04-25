ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OU softball closes in on KCAC title

Ottawa Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ottawa University softball is within striking distance of winning...

www.ottawaherald.com

Oklahoma Daily

OU softball: Jana Johns bowed up to position battle, now playing free in final season with Sooners

When sophomore utility Alyssa Brito transferred from Oregon to Oklahoma, Jana Johns saw it as a challenge. Before entering her fifth collegiate season, the redshirt senior infielder was the Sooners’ starter at third base, but Brito provided competition during the fall. Johns, instead of backing down, used the position battle to motivate her. Now, that mentality is paying off in her second year with the Sooners.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU baseball: Sooners fall to Oral Roberts 5-1 on the road

Oklahoma (25-14, 7-5 Big 12) fell to Oral Roberts 5-1 (24-14, 8-4 Summit) in Tulsa on Tuesday. Oklahoma’s scorching-hot offense came to a screeching halt. After producing 46 runs in its most recent series against Kansas, the OU bats only produced one run on four hits and struck out 13 times.
TULSA, OK
Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat

College Roundup — Storm baseball win non-conference slugfest

EDMOND, Okla. — Damon Burroughs was 2-for-4 with two RBI and scored as Southeastern Oklahoma State defeated Oklahoma Christian, 11-8, in non-conference action. Blake McQuain was 2-for-4, walked, drove in a run and scored, Richard Ware doubled, walked twice, drove in two and scored, Matt Miles singled, walked, drove in two and scored, Dylan Herd singled, walked twice and scored and singled, drove in a run and scored twice for the Savage Storm (29-18), who close the season by hosting East Central in a Great American Conference series starting on Friday.
DURANT, OK
KSN News

WSU baseball to play OSU at Riverfront Stadium Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday, April 26, Wichita State University’s (WSU) Shocker baseball team will play the Oklahoma State University (OSU) Cowboys at Riverfront Stadium, 275 S McLean Blvd. The Shockers are 13-27 overall so far this season. The Cowboys are 27-13. Their last matchup was on April 12. OSU won 8-5. For more […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

⚾️ Wichita State loses to OSU at Riverfront Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. – #8 Oklahoma State scored six times in the top of the fifth to overturn a 5-3 deficit, eventually doubling up Wichita State 12-6 on Tuesday night at Riverfront Stadium. The decisive inning started with five consecutive Oklahoma State runners, including a pair of RBI doubles from...
WICHITA, KS

