OU softball closes in on KCAC title

EDMOND, Okla. — Damon Burroughs was 2-for-4 with two RBI and scored as Southeastern Oklahoma State defeated Oklahoma Christian, 11-8, in non-conference action. Blake McQuain was 2-for-4, walked, drove in a run and scored, Richard Ware doubled, walked twice, drove in two and scored, Matt Miles singled, walked, drove in two and scored, Dylan Herd singled, walked twice and scored and singled, drove in a run and scored twice for the Savage Storm (29-18), who close the season by hosting East Central in a Great American Conference series starting on Friday.
