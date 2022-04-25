Crime Victims’ Center of Chester County to host annual candlelight vigil in Downingtown to remember those lost to violent crime
By MediaNews Group
Mercury
1 day ago
WEST CHESTER — The Crime Victims’ Center of Chester County Inc. will hold its Annual Candlelight Vigil and Memorial Service to remember loved ones and fallen law enforcement lost to violent crime over the years in Chester County Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Victims’ Memorial Site in Kardon...
A man faces life in prison in the shooting death of teenager authorities said died trying to protect three young children during an armed robbery 4 1/2 years ago in southeastern Pennsylvania. The Daily Local News of West Chester reports that jurors in Chester County convicted 28-year-old Ricardo Rivera of second-degree murder and related charges […]
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
A juvenile who is believed to have killed 10-year-old Liliana “Lily” Peters has been arrested on suspicion of her murder following a search of her aunt’s home, according to authorities.Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm announced in a press conference on Tuesday evening that the suspect was taken into custody earlier that evening and that there is no longer any danger to the public.The police chief said that the suspect is “not a stranger” but was “known” to the murdered 10-year-old.The suspect’s name, gender and age was not revealed and Chief Kelm would not confirm if the individual is a...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A family tragedy happened in Philadelphia’s Kensington section on Sunday. A rowhome fire left a father and his three sons dead.
Crews raced to the 3200 block of Hartville Street near Allegheny Avenue early Sunday morning. They found huge flames leaping from the first and second floors.
Neighbors tell CBS3 the father killed in the fire jumped into action and ultimately saved his wife’s life.
Candles and flowers sit next to a pile of rubble and ash outside the home on Hartville Street.
The growing memorial is in memory of the father and three children who lost their lives in the...
EAST MARLBOROUGH — The Chester County District Attorney’s Office and East Marlborough Township Police are investigating an apparent double murder-suicide that took place on Monday, April 25, at a home in East Marlborough. Two adults and a child were found dead at the scene. “This is an inconceivable...
WEST CHESTER. Pa. (AP) — A man faces life in prison in the shooting death of a teenager authorities said died trying to protect three young children during an armed robbery 4 1/2 years ago in southeastern Pennsylvania. Jurors in Chester County deliberated for a little over four hours...
Suspended Somerset District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas is facing more charges, this time from a neighboring county.
Thomas was arraigned at 2 p.m. Monday before Cambria County District Judge Rick Varner for an incident that occurred May 15, nearly a year ago. The 36-year-old Windber man has been charged with misdemeanor counts of simple...
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — A suspect was in court Monday for a disturbing crime. Rafiq Thompson is charged with shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend and her unborn child.
Video played in court was hard to watch. It shows a man prosecutors say is Thompson opening fire on a woman, seemingly unprovoked.
A magisterial district judge ruled that video and testimony from a county detective amounted to strong enough evidence to send the case to trial.
This is our first look at Thompson, the North Philadelphia man Montgomery County prosecutors say shot and killed Tamara Cornelius and her unborn child at a...
BIRDSBORO, Pa. - The Animal Rescue League of Berks County needs some help. The organization says its dog kennels are at a critical level. They're looking for people to either adopt or foster some dogs to free up some room. Officials say the foster program provides everything a family would...
Support is surging for a Bucks County family who lost everything in a "devastating" house fire. The Wednesday, April 20 blaze destroyed the Mandic family house, garage, workshop, and large outbuilding in Springfield Township; and left Mickey, his wife, daughter, and son-in-law without a home, according to a GoFundMe. Mickey...
NORRISTOWN — Masking. Social distancing. Quarantining. Personal protective equipment. Remote learning. Zoom meetings. What will those terms evoke for post-COVID generations?. Staffers at Historical Society of Montgomery County hope their Hindsight 2020 Collection Project will provide context for future reflections about today’s pandemic. To that end, they’ve put out a call for photos and written materials that illustrate or describe the lifestyle changes that have become commonplace since March 2020 and are looking to archive these items in a digital library.
A driver wanted in a deadly Christmas Eve hit-run crash in Bucks County has surrendered to police, authorities said. Kevin Michael Baker Jr., 20, of Bensalem, turned himself in Monday, April 25, to be arraigned on charges of accidents involving death or personal injury, tampering with physical evidence, and failure to stop and give information or render aid, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said.
In his final moments, a father did everything he could to save his family from a fire at their Philadelphia home that erupted early Sunday morning, neighbors told local media. Tragically, both he and their children died, while his wife survived. Officials received a call about a fire at a...
WEST CHESTER, PA — The West Chester Police Department announced the arrest of 20-year-old Claire McKenna of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on theft charges. Authorities state that on April 24, 2022, at approximately 2:22 AM, West Chester Police were dispatched to a business in the 200 block of South High Street for a report of a retail theft discovered. Through their investigation, Claire McKenna was identified as the suspect.
TRAPPE, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from the Skippack Station are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects in an attempted theft in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Authorities state that Troopers responded on April 14, 2022, at approximately 11:15 AM, to the Italian Delight Restaurant located at...
DAYTON — Wednesday morning a local church will deliver “suitcases of hope” to help children who are entering the foster care system. Around 50 suitcases will be filled with hygiene supplies to help the children. Omega Baptist Church will deliver the suitcases to Haines Children’s Center on...
Police are investigating a reported rape on a SEPTA train in Philadelphia Sunday afternoon. A woman told police she was on a train on the Broad Street Line on the 1200 block of North Broad Street between the Erie and Girard Avenue stations around 12:30 p.m. when she was raped by an unidentified person.
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A duplex caught fire in Delaware County overnight Tuesday. Flames were seen shooting out of a home at West 8th and Butler Streets in Chester.
Investigators say the residents of the unit that caught fire were in the process of moving and no one was inside.
The fire also damaged a unit next door, but the woman living there made it out without any injuries.
A firefighter is being treated for minor injuries.
There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.
Morrisville Woman Arrested in Montgomery Township for Possession of Methamphetamine. Montgomery police responded to state highway Route 206, near Pike Run Road, for the report of a driver who was failing to maintain the lane of travel on Saturday, April 23 at 11:30 pm. Police pulled over a white 2013...
