Singe Vehicle Crash in Warren County Results in Fatality

A multi-vehicle crash on 72nd and Dodge had the streets closed Friday night. There was a massive response from police and paramedics. There has been no word yet on any injuries. The crash involved several vehicles and 72nd and Dodge was closed for a period of time Friday. The streets...
(Carroll County) Two people suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in northern Carroll County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 11:37 a.m. on Saturday at Velvet Avenue and 130th Street. Authorities identified the victims as 31-year-old Alexander Fister of Lytton, Iowa, and 69-year-old Dennis Hardy of Churdan, Iowa.
WAUKEE, Iowa — A Waukee woman died after a three-car crash at a busy intersection Friday afternoon. According to Iowa State Patrol, 82-year-old Carol Neal attempted to turn her SUV across Hickman Road in Waukee onto Carefree Lane just after 2 p.m. A woman driving a minivan west on Hickman struck Neal’s vehicle, and the […]
UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
(Montgomery Co.) Two people were charged following a pursuit in Montgomery County Friday evening. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says at approximately 11:18 p.m., Deputies conducted a traffic stop at L Avenue and Highway 48. During the investigation the vehicle, driven by Alexis Hannah Free of Fort Collins, Colorado, sped away from Deputies. A pursuit started northbound on Highway 48 reaching speeds of approximately 115 mph. The vehicle entered Griswold and began driving into residential areas. The passenger, Rene Telesforo Valdivia of Fort Collins, Colorado, exited the vehicle and began to run from Deputies on foot. Deputies continued to pursue the vehicle about a half mile longer where it came to a stop on Highway 48 in front of the Griswold High School.
NEVADA, Iowa — A family in Nevada says their missing teen has been found. Jacob Ruby is 16. His mom tells KCCI he has been missing since Wednesday. He was last seen leaving in a Ford with no plates. He has since been found safe.
DANVILLE, Iowa – One person is dead after being hit by an SUV Monday night in southeast Iowa. According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened at 8:55 p.m. in the small town of Danville, northwest of Burlington. The report said an SUV driven by 24-year-old Kaitlyn Boyer, of Weldon, […]
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Multiple campers caught fire Tuesday afternoon in Clear Lake, and it resulted in $75,000 in damage. The Clear Lake Fire Department responded to 3301 Willow Creek Ct. at Hidden Lake Campground just after noon after a report of heavy black smoke and three separate explosions. Firefighters...
(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
UPDATE: The Des Moines Police Department reported just after 11:30 a.m. Monday that the sisters have been found healthy and well and are being reunited with family members. Police are offering their thanks to everyone who helped share information about the girls. No other details were released. —————————————————————————– DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – PREVIOUS: Police […]
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have confirmed a car hit a house early Monday morning in the 1800 block of Chandler Street Southwest. Police have not said whether there are any injuries related to the crash, nor what may have led up to the crash. This is a developing...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — High winds played a major role in fires that took place across Siouxland. A fire near Merrill destroyed a house. Holly Theisen was at home with her daughter when some nearby hay bales on their land caught on fire. She said everything after that happened so quickly. “I went out […]
For two hours every morning and every evening for decades Farnam Street from 46th to Dodge becomes a one-way road. In the past few weeks, several viewers who felt like they hit a dead-end contacted 6 On Your Side for help. Only on 6: Suspect found in hot tub near...
DAVENPORT, Iowa — After a two-week trial at the Scott County Courthouse, the jury delivered a verdict Monday, April 25 in the August 2020 LeClaire boating collision that left a Moline couple dead. Shortly before 2 p.m. Monday, the jury found 45-year-old James Thiel Sr. not guilty on two...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police say a 36-year-old man died in a shooting on the city’s southwest side early Monday morning. Officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of 12th Avenue SW and Auburn Drive Southwest. Police said they found Dustin Frondle, of...
