ST. CLAIR, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was arrested after a 44-year-old was found covered in blood Sunday in St. Clair, Missouri. A 44-year-old man was found covered with blood on his front porch in the 400 block of Maple Street at 3:30 a.m. Charles Miller, 53, told police the victim attempted to steal from his house. He allegedly confronted him about the situation, which led to an argument.

SAINT CLAIR, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO