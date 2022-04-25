ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Read the latest Gambit: Our guide to Jazz Fest 2022 week one

By JAKE CLAPP
Cover picture for the articleAfter three years away from the Fair Grounds, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival returns Friday. A dozen stages will welcome back music lovers for seven days of touring rock stars, international visitors and a full slate of Louisiana musicians who make the festival a rich...

Gambit's Jazz Fest Picks: Saturday, April 30

Formed in 2004 in Kyiv, DakhaBrakha calls itself a world music quartet, and it has both a unique sound built on Ukrainian folk music with stirring percussion, sometimes haunting vocals and art rock. Accordionist Marko Halanevych and cellist Nina Garenetska drive the band and Olena Tsybulska and Iryna Kovalenko add percussion.
Let the good times roll: The New Orleans Jazz Fest is back, baby!

After three years away from the Fair Grounds and much anticipation, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival opens its gates Friday. A dozen stages welcome fans back with touring rock stars, international visitors and a full slate of Louisiana musicians who make it a rich dive into music and culture.
Jazz Fest: Celebrating lost culture bearers

Three years and a pandemic later, Jazz Fest is finally home, and this year is shaping up to be a great time. From the musical lineup to the return of festival food, there’s a ton to celebrate this year. But there’s also plenty to miss. New Orleans and the...
The best recent translated fiction – review roundup

Portrait of an Unknown Lady by María Gainza, translated by Thomas Bunstead (Harvill Secker, £14.99) Insincerity, said Oscar Wilde, “is merely a method by which we can multiply our personalities”. It’s a principle that María Gainza applies with brio to her dazzling novel about art and authenticity, seeing and not seeing, evocatively titled La Luz Negra (The Black Light) in its original Spanish. There are plenty of unknown ladies in the book. Our narrator is unpicking the life of her late employer Enriqueta, “the single, despotic authority on the price and authenticity of all paintings”, who turns out to have been providing fake authentication for forgeries, particularly of works by the real-life artist Mariette Lydis. An assemblage of literary quotations, court papers, auction catalogues and the “fairground kaleidoscope” of memory, the novel packs a huge amount into its 208 pages. If the reader is never quite sure what’s fact and what’s fiction, that’s just part of the fun.
Jazz Fest: Tank and the Bangas

Tank and the Bangas make a triumphant return to Jazz Fest, enthused to show off tracks from the group’s forthcoming album, “Red Balloon” due out May 13. Local fixtures for years, the group reached wider audiences after winning an NPR Tiny Desk Concert contest in 2017. Since then, there’s been nonstop momentum, and they will hit the road after Jazz Fest to bring “Red Balloon” across the country.
Jazz Fest: Terence Blanchard

Trumpeter and composer Terence Blanchard made history when his opera “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” debuted at the Metropolitan Opera last fall. It was the first opera at the Met by a Black composer, and the show was based on a memoir by New York Times columnist and fellow Louisiana native Charles M. Blow, in which he reckons with the poverty and abuse he faced growing up.
Jazz Fest: Mia X

Mia X has a recent promo track on her website with the text, “Mia X Certified Rap Freak;” right next to it is an offer for her cookbook. The first shows her in front of a mic, holding a chain with her name spelled out in diamonds, while the other shows her wholesomely beaming in the kitchen behind a plate of some Creole goodness.
Jazz Fest Shabbat is back April 29!

Touro Synagogue’s annual Jazz Fest Shabbat is back this week, featuring the Panorama Jazz Band, James Andrews and the Crescent City All-Stars. The events starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 29. This is the 29th time the Synagogue has held the event. According to a press release, “Cantor Stephen...
Jazz Fest: Lakou Mizik

Lakou Mizik’s first appearance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival sparked an album. The Haitian music collective had just released its debut, “Wa Di Yo,” in 2016 and stopped at the 2017 Jazz Fest while on its international tour. The musicians instantly connected with New Orleans and its music.
Jazz Fest: Native American Village

There’s a man who comes by the Native American Village at Jazz Fest every year known as “Flyswatter Guy.”. Grayhawk Perkins, 65, one of the organizers of the Village — a display of Indigenous culture, music and dance by way of traditional pow wows — has a particular affinity for the guy.
Jazz Fest: The War and Treaty

The War and Treaty doesn’t make music dedicated to a religion or proselytize from the stage, but the way husband-and-wife duo Michael Trotter and Tanya Blount-Trotter speak about performing, it’s electric and spiritual. “There’s a spirit that — you know some people may believe in, some people may...
Gambit's next movie night screens New Orleans-shot 'Blue Bayou' at Prytania Theatre May 31

Your favorite New Orleans alt-weekly is hosting the second installment of our monthly movie night series on Tuesday, May 31, at Prytania Theatre. This month's movie is "Blue Bayou" (2021), which follows Antonio LeBlanc, a Korean-American man living on the Louisiana bayou who learns he's at risk of being deported, despite being adopted by a St. Francisville couple as a child. Check out the trailer below.
Jazz Fest: Dawn Richard

As the name implies, Dawn Richard’s “Second Line: An Electro Revival” is a moving, roving celebration. On her sixth solo album, released just around this time last year, Richard finds inspiration in many things: her mother, Debbie; their family history; the Black pioneers of electronic music; Afrofuturism; her own artistic freedom; breaking genre boundaries; creating space for Black girls and non-binary folk in the “electro revival”; and — at the root of it all — New Orleans.
Jazz Fest: Jerron 'Blind Boy' Paxton

Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton can play just about any instrument he wants. He knows his way around a fiddle, guitar, ukulele, harmonica, piano, accordion and even “the bones” — a hand based percussion folk instrument. But he probably knows the banjo most intimately. Oh, and he tells a pretty good occasional joke and story while he’s at it.
Jazz Fest: Fair Grounds map and daily cubes

There's so much to see and do at Jazz Fest, you're gonna need a map and some sweet, sweet cubes to make sense of it all. Don't worry bruh, we got ya covered! Here's our downloadable daily cubes and fairgrounds map for Week One of Jazz Fest.
