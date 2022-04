Congratulations, we’ve made it to the final days leading into the 2022 NFL draft. The Detroit Lions have two first-round picks once the clock starts Thursday evening. Oddsmakers have changed their tune in the past couple of days, favoring Georgia’s Travon Walker over Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Pick 1. But all eyes are on what the Lions will do with their second-overall selection in the order, especially with the added uncertainty from Jacksonville.

