Celebrities

At last, Piers Morgan is back to doing what he does best – long may it continue

By Felicity Cross
 3 days ago

AFTER the most tumultuous year of his life, Piers Morgan was finally back doing what he does best last night.

And that’s speaking his mind, pushing back against censorship and sharing agenda-setting world exclusives.

Piers was in his element, leading his army of anti-woke warriors to launch disruptive new channel, TalkTV.

No topics were off the table — he slayed “Princess Pinocchio” and tackled Trump.

But there was a sense of humour to it.

When Piers pulled out a dossier of all the insults he had fired at the former US President — right before they chatted — there were shades of the banter we all so loved on Good Morning Britain.

Viewers lapped it up, with one calling it “the television moment of the year so far”.

Another shared their excitement about the return of their favourite presenter, posting: “Loving having you back on TV @piersmorgan. I missed listening to you!”

As he confidently steered his show solo, Piers showed he’s moved on from his “divorce” from former telly wife Susanna.

Elsewhere on the channel’s launch night, The News Desk started strong, with an exclusive interview with the mother of British PoW Aiden Aslin.

Host Tom Newton Dunn proved he will be the incisive political voice we need to cut through the noise and reach the crux of issues in Westminster.

And Sharon Osbourne showed her former employers what they were missing with a feisty, fun debut on her chat show, The Talk.

The telly personality was ousted from the American show of the same name for speaking her mind.

But if her quick-witted barbs and unique critique on last night’s show were anything to go by, the United States’ loss is the UK’s gain.

Fans were also thrilled to see Jeremy Kyle join Sharon on the panel in his eagerly-awaited return to the screen.

“OMG! He’s back!” an excited fan tweeted seconds into the new show, while another added: “I’ve always loved Sharon and Jeremy. Well done!”

Welcome to the airwaves, TalkTV.

  • Watch TalkTV on Monday 25th April on Sky 526, Virgin Media 627, Freeview 237, Freesat 217 or on Fox Nation in the US.

