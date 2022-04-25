ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

How Much Can US Howitzers Help Ukraine?

By Caitlin M. Kenney, Kevin Baron
Defense One
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Russian forces focus on seizing Ukraine’s Donbas, the United States has begun rushing 90 howitzers—the famed 155mm artillery guns used by the U.S. Army and Marine Corps—to help repel the invaders in the flat, largely rural region. But how much will they help?. “Artillery is...

www.defenseone.com

The Independent

Russia deploying soldiers ‘as old as 60 and giving conscripts 19th century rifles’

Russia’s stretched military is reportedly sending soldiers to fight in Ukraine with weapons developed in the late 19th century.Conscripts in the Russian-backed Donbas region are said to have been dispatched into front-line fighting with a rifle called a Mosin, with the Kremlin relying on weapons stocks dating to the Second World War. Vladimir Putin’s forces have struggled against fierce Ukrainian resistance and a steady supply of modern weaponry from Western allies.After nearly six weeks of war, Moscow has claimed only limited territorial gains and while notching up significant losses in terms of vehicles, weapons and troops.Nato estimates that up...
MILITARY
Center for Public Integrity

What to know about the Russian device reportedly captured in Ukraine

On the northern edge of the town of Makariv, roughly 30 miles from the center of Kyiv, Ukrainian forces in March reportedly captured a Krasukha-4 electronic warfare system brought by the invading Russian army. While it looks like a shipping container with irregular panels, it is actually a sophisticated signal jammer, designed to incapacitate the early warning sensors on airplanes. Photos of the captured system date to mid-March, though they appear to have not circulated online until March 22. The [London] Telegraph reported on March 23 that “the equipment will likely be transported by road to the US Air Force base in Ramstein, Germany, before it is flown to the U.S. for closer examination.”
MILITARY
KRON4 News

Report: Ukraine conducts air raid in Russian territory

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Talks to stop the fighting in Ukraine resumed Friday, as another attempt to rescue civilians from the shattered and encircled city of Mariupol was thrown into jeopardy and Russia accused the Ukrainians of a cross-border helicopter attack on a fuel depot. The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said a […]
MILITARY
CBS LA

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.In a late-night video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cast doubt on Russia's stated decision to "drastically reduce" attacks around Kyiv and the northeast city of Chernihiv. He said Russian forces were building up in his country's eastern Donbas regions in preparation for a major...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

'More than half' of howitzers provided by US have arrived in Ukraine

"More than half" of the howitzers the United States has designated to go to Ukraine have arrived as of Wednesday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said. The U.S.'s military assistance to Ukraine since Russia invaded Feb. 24 includes 90 155 mm howitzers, large artillery guns that are operated by a team of about 10 people; 72 tactical vehicles to tow the howitzers; and 183,000 155 mm artillery rounds.
MILITARY
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
Fortune

Meet the Phoenix Ghost, a secretive new drone the U.S. fast-tracked for delivery to Ukraine

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The United States has spent roughly $3.4 billion on sending military assistance to Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24. The latest $800 million package, unveiled in mid-March, includes funds earmarked to gift Kyiv a brand-new line of drones that have never been deployed in combat before.
COMBAT SPORTS
24/7 Wall St.

12 New Weapons the US Is Adding to Its Arsenal

The United States spends more on defense than any country in the world, with a 2023 Department of Defense budget request of $773 billion. This includes $276 billion to be allocated toward procurement, research, development, test, and evaluation of major weapons systems for the U.S. military. Maintaining the most dominant, powerful, and high tech military […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY

