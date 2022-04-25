ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, MN

Emerald Ash Borer found in Carlton and Lake Counties

By Daily Planet
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has confirmed the presence of emerald ash borer (EAB) in Carlton and Lake counties for the first time. EAB was first discovered in Minnesota in 2009, and there are now 34 counties in the state with EAB. In Lake County, a staff member...

