Volunteer Spotlight: Marlee and Rylee Smith

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EvRMx_0fJyet8o00

– Sisters Marlee and Rylee Smith work as part-time Recreation Leaders for Kidz Kamp, a camp program offered at Freestone Recreation Center. They started out as volunteers.

“Being a volunteer was a super fun opportunity to engage with children and build valuable volunteer experiences to help me know if I wanted a career that involved working with kids,” Marlee said.

“I also loved the community of people I worked with. From the staff at Freestone and my fellow volunteers to the children enrolled in the program, I always felt a lot of love and support and had a great time every time I went in to volunteer.”

Marlee started volunteering in 2013 while she was in high school. Her sister Rylee followed in 2017.

Rylee’s favorite part about volunteering was being able to spend quality time with kids.

“Kidz Kamp provides a lot of experience from multitasking to gaining patience that is beneficial for future jobs. My number one advice is to be there for the kids. Enjoy laughing and playing games with the kampers!” she said.

When asked what advice she’d give to others interested in volunteering, Marlee said, “If it interests you, just sign up! It was a great experience for me and led to a paid position at the Freestone Recreation Center that has served as a valuable job as I prepared to go to college and since has been something I can always come back to on breaks from school. I've been involved with the Kidz Kamp program for about nine years now and have loved every second of it!”

Looking for your own way to give back to the community? Discover volunteer opportunities in Gilbert this National Volunteer Month: glbrt.is/Volunteer

ABOUT

Gilbert is a town in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, located southeast of Phoenix within the city's metropolitan area. Once known as the "Hay Shipping Capital of the World", it is the sixth-largest municipality in Arizona, and the fifth-largest in the Phoenix metro area. It covers an area of nearly 69 square miles (179 km2).

