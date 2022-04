There were howls of rage from the Guardian-reading wing of the art world when George Osborne was made chairman of the British Museum in June last year. How – they screeched – could a man who, as Chancellor, had squeezed the pips out of the cultural community, be given such a magnificent job? But it was precisely Osborne’s knowledge of money and access to the super rich that made him so perfect for the job. He’s now looking to raise £1bn for the museum and for that, he needs to cajole his wealthy targets into paying. As Dame Vivien Duffield (dubbed ‘the £400 million philanthropist’) always points out, ‘shrouds don’t have pockets’, and there’s nothing better than vast donations to grand arts institutions to burnish your legacy.

MUSEUMS ・ 1 DAY AGO