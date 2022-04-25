ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
50 Cent Says Snoop Dogg Mini-Series At STARZ Is Dead In The Water

 1 day ago

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Looks like 50 Cent’s Snoop Dogg series, A Moment In Time: Murder Was The Case is no longer going to be going into production and Curtis isn’t too happy about STARZ pulling the plug on his idea.

Taking to social media to break the news and vent his frustration, 50 wrote “Murder was the case is no longer in production at STARZ. I give them the alley-top, they drop the damn ball.” As successful as 50’s been over at STARZ, he’s never been shy about calling them out whenever they do something he doesn’t agree with. Can’t be mad at that at all.

A few months ago 50 announced that he and STARZ would be producing a mini-series around Snoop Dogg’s famous 1993 murder trial in which Snoop Dogg found himself fighting for his freedom after being involved in a drive-by shooting that left Philip Woldermariam dead. Though it was Snoop Dogg’s bodyguard, McKinley Lee, who was the man who shot and killed Woldermariam, Snoop was at the wheel of the car when the shooting occurred, and he and Lee had to stand trial on first-degree murder charges. Luckily for Snoop he was found not guilty of first-degree murder and was about to put that ugly episode behind him once and for all.

It would’ve been interesting to see how such a series would’ve played out but it just wasn’t meant to be. We wonder what impact this will have on 50’s relationship with STARZ going forward. One thing we know for certain is that Fiddy will be very vocal about any progress or lack thereof with the cable network on social media. 50’s gonna 50.

50 Cent Says Snoop Dogg Mini-Series At STARZ Is Dead In The Water was originally published on hiphopwired.com

