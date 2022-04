A few years ago, I started doing something with my performance reviews that might sound unusual: I send each one to all 2,000+ employees at my company, Gusto. What inspired this decision? Many organizations espouse transparency as a core value, but it typically doesn’t extend to performance reviews. While leaders are often privy to our teams’ reviews, it’s rarely a two-way street. The result is that for many people, it’s uncomfortable to give and receive constructive feedback at work.

