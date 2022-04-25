ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa man accused of killing missing girlfriend found in shallow grave and 2 other women

 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. (TCD) -- A man is now facing a third murder charge after his missing girlfriend’s remains were found in a shallow grave last week.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, 24-year-old Tyra Whitaker was last seen Jan. 19 getting into a pickup truck with her boyfriend, Terryl Brooks. She was described as "missing and endangered" on April 6 by Tulsa Police, and two weeks later, her remains were found in a shallow grave near East Admiral Place and 124th East Avenue. Her family reported her missing in February after having not been in touch with her since that day in January.

Around the same time Whitaker was listed as "missing and endangered," officers conducted a welfare check at 6233 E. 32 St. to check on a woman, Star Rainbow Dancer, who had not been heard from in several days. Tulsa Police reportedly went to her apartment and found her dead from gunshot wounds. She had allegedly been letting a man stay with her for about a week, whom police identified as Brooks.

Evidence at the scene allegedly connected Brooks to another death in March, in which 27-year-old Elizabeth Dillard was found fatally shot on her front porch. Tulsa Police arrested Brooks on April 5 after he was seen "driving suspiciously." He was arrested at the time for two counts of murder in connection with Dancer and Dillard’s deaths.

Tulsa Police said detectives "anticipate Terryl Brooks will now face an additional 1st Degree Murder charge in the death of Tyra Whitaker."

Tulsa County Jail records show his bond is set at $5 million.

Comments

Sara J Parsons
3d ago

Also, why did it take from January to February for someone to report Tyra missing, then until April to search for her? These victims were alone too long.

Reply
3
Missing Indiana mom found dead in car with baby still alive next to her

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old woman was found dead in her car with her infant son still alive next to her about a week after they were reported missing. Alexis Morales and her 5-month-old son Messiah were last seen April 12 at around 6 p.m. as they left Kelly Park in South Bend, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. She reportedly told friends she was going back to her home in New Paris, Indiana. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office started looking into their disappearance April 13.
SOUTH BEND, IN
