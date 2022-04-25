ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

Monetta firefighters remember officer shot and killed in Lexington County

By Deirnesa Jefferson
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3whHqR_0fJyKskt00

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC ( WJBF) – For firefighters at the Monetta Fire Department the loss of Captain Roy ” Drew” Barr means the loss of a friend.

“He was a good friend. One of the best friends you could ever ask for,” Brian Kaney said.

For Brian Kaney his death is still a shock.

Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams files appeal of Judge Stone’s mandamus ruling

“I couldn’t believe it. For about an hour and half I thought it was a dream, “Kaney said.

Sunday, Barr – an officer with the Cayce Police Department as well as a Monetta firefighter was shot and killed while responding to domestic call that resulted in a seven-hour standoff with police.

The suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Monday morning, people lined the streets in Lexington as the body of Roy Barr was escorted leaving the coroner’s office.

Allendale Tornado Relief Drive

His fellow firefighters say his death is a loss for the whole community.

“I think the community would think of him as a hero. I mean he’s done things. He saved people inside of here and outside of here. He’s even helped Aiken County, “Lt. Bryan Rudd with the Monetta Fire Department said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Person found shot to death on Old Savannah Road Monday morning

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Monday morning, around 7:23 a.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road in reference to a deceased person. Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim that had been shot at least one time. More Crime News: Man dies following shooting in Augusta One person dead following domestic […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Three arrested for Aggravated Assault at Diamond Lakes on Easter

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Three men were arrested for an aggravated assault on a juvenile and his friend at Diamond Lakes Park on Easter Sunday. Deputies responded to the scene at 6:45 pm in reference to a gunshot wound. Once they were on the scene, they met with one of the victims who said three […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

3 dead in string of local shootings in 5 days

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Eddie Brley lives right across the street from where shots rang out on Oslo Road Easter morning. “It sounded like an automatic weapon — about 14 or 15 shots,” Brley said. 21-year-old JuJuan Russel died as a result of that shooting.  A shooting 3 days before in the same neighborhood killed 24-year-old […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monetta, SC
County
Lexington County, SC
Lexington County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Cayce, SC
City
Lexington, SC
City
Allendale, SC
WJBF

Two people involved in Augusta armed robbery sought

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating two people believed to be involved in an armed robbery. It happened on the 1900 block of Broad Street. The two people were last seen walking north on Curry Street. Anyone with information about the individuals, please contact Inv. Sean Morrow […]
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Sc#Nexstar Media Inc
WJBF

Deadly shooting reported on B Street in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a fatal shooting incident in the Olmstead Homes area of Augusta. Richmond County Deputies responded to the 2100 block of B Street in reference to a shooting, Saturday at 7:30 p.m.  Once there, Deputies located a deceased male victim with at least one gunshot wound. The Richmond […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

SLED investigating murder, suicide in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an incident that occurred on Sunday morning. According to SLED, 36- year-old Austin Leigh Henderson barricaded himself in a residence where a 7-hourstandoff ensued. Henderson shot and killed 27-year-old Cayce Police Officer Roy Andrew ‘Drew’ Barr. Henderson died of a self-inflicted […]
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJBF

Seven people charged in Augusta-area drug trafficking operation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Seven people in the Augusta area have been indicted on charges related to a major methamphetamine-trafficking organization and blamed for at least one overdose death. Operation Wheat Fields dates back to early 2018 and includes allegations of trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana, along with multiple firearms charges, said […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WSPA 7News

7 cars crash as pony crosses I-85NB in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash that involved a pony Saturday morning. According to SCHP, the crash happened at 11:55 a.m. between mile marker 82 and 83 on I-85 Northbound in Spartanburg County. Troopers said a pony was running Southbound on the Northbound side and traffic began […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WJBF

WJBF

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy