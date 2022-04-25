VGK Forward Jack Eichel Nominated for Bill Masterton Trophy

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Simon Edvinsson to a three-year entry-level contract beginning with the 2022-23 season. Edvinsson, 19, has recorded 19 points (2-17-19), 18 penalty minutes and a plus-13 rating in 44 regular season games for Frolunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League and was named a finalist for the SHL Rookie of the Year Award. He led all league rookies with an average of 19:46 time on ice and his 19 points were fourth-most all time for a defenseman under the age of 19 in the SHL - trailing only Victor Hedman (21 points, 2008-09), Tomas Jonsson (20 points, 1978-79) and Rasmus Dahlin (20 points, 2017-18). The 6-foot-5, 205-pound defenseman also chipped in two assists and two penalty minutes in five postseason contests, helping Frolunda to the SHL playoff semifinals. Edvinsson also tallied three points (1-2-3) in two games representing Sweden at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship before the tournament was cancelled due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO