VGK Forward Jack Eichel Nominated for Bill Masterton Trophy

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVEGAS (April 25, 2022) - Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel is the Vegas Golden Knights 2022 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy nominee, as selected by the Las Vegas chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA). The Masterton Trophy is given to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship...

