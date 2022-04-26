ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendenhall, MS

Half Shell to stay put through coming development

By Jennifer Biggs
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03exZx_0fJyBlV900

Don’t worry: The Half Shell isn’t going anywhere.

Yes, part of Williamsburg Village on the east side of Mendenhall is going to be demolished — and yes, that side of the street is also called Williamsburg Village. But the casualties will be the collection of small shops that included hair salons, doctors, offices and so on between the Half Shell on the north and Epic Hair Salon to the south.

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is south of Epic, which will also remain, and not affected by the coming development by Boyle Investment Co.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dySua_0fJyBlV900

Danny Sumrall, owner of the Half Shell, says he’s hoping one thing comes from upcoming development. “My biggest hope is that we get some parking ... ,” he said. “If we do, the whole center benefits.” (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian file)

Danny Sumrall, owner of the Half Shell, has a want list with one item on it:

“My biggest hope is that we get some parking in the middle (of the development),” he said. “If we do, the whole center benefits.”

The Half Shell doesn’t have bad parking problems at present as it’s at a corner, where a small stretch of Southern runs along the railroad tracks. In addition to the parking lot, customers often park along the street.

But the Williamsburg Village Shopping Center on the west side of Mendenhall has experienced parking problems that have left neighborhood residents and business tenants frustrated as customers park on side streets or in places that belong to other businesses.

“I keep saying I hope they learned something from that because that’s really been a struggle,” Sumrall said. “But hopefully we won’t hit the parking issues like they did.”

On the west, the center is anchored by Torchy’s at the south end and Tenero Café and Butcher at the north (which was Southall until last week), with Hen House, Crumbl Cookies, Greys Fine Cheese and Entertaining and various retail shops between them. There are about 120 total parking places.

Sumrall doesn’t think the Half Shell will be affected much by the changes to come.

“I think they were originally going to do a lot more, but now I think they might just paint some, do a little clean up and fix up,” he said. “We did the front not too long ago anyway.”

Whatever the case, he’s staying where’s he’s been since 1983.

“I’m going to be here as long as (Boyle senior vice president) Joe Fulmer is breathing. We have a good relationship with him,” he said. “And I guess when he dies, I’ll already be dead anyway.”

