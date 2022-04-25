ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

James Thiel Sr. found guilty on two misdemeanor charges in the double-fatal boat crash in LeClaire

By BARB ICKES ANTHONY WATT newsroom@qctimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Scott County jury found James Thiel Sr. guilty of two lesser charges in the 2020 boat crash that killed two people. He was convicted on two aggravated misdemeanor charges of involuntary manslaughter, which carry sentences of up to two years each. He was found not guilty on two...

