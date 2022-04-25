ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, LA

Saline man dies in single-vehicle crash

 3 days ago

SALINE, La. -- A Bienville Parish man died Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash, state police said...

2 die in crash near Hull

HULL, Iowa -- Two people were killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle collision at a highway intersection near Hull. The crash occurred at 10:33 a.m. at the intersection of 310th Street and U.S. Highways 18/75 northwest of Hull. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Suzanne Barron, 56, of Sioux City, was westbound in a Dodge Caravan on 310th Street and failed to stop at the intersection with U.S. 75. A southbound semitrailer on U.S. 75 driven by Jamie Hueschen, 46, of Sioux City, struck Barron's van on the passenger side. Both vehicles left the intersection, and Barron's van overturned, coming to rest on the driver's side.
Two men injured when semis collide near Weeping Water

One man was taken to a Lincoln hospital and another was treated for minor injuries following a collision between two semis northwest of Weeping Water. Investigators determined that Brandon Faulder, 32, of Lincoln was northbound on Nebraska 50 about 11 a.m. Wednesday when his semi collided with a semi driven by Jeremy Dusatko, 40, of David City. Dusatko had slowed to make a turn, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.
Firefighters battle barn blaze

HUBBARD, Wis. -- A fire caused excessive damage April 27 to a barn in the town of Hubbard. Fire crews from nearby Iron Ridge, Hustisford and Neosho were called to a fully engulfed structure fire shortly before 2 p.m. at W3626 Decora Road, according to Iron Ridge Fire Chief Jason Keller. Upon arrival firefighters found three-quarters of the barn in flames, as well as a cornfield burning across the road.
