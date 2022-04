Live Nation is once again offering fans access to $25 all-in tickets to more than 3,700 shows across North America this year. What better way to kick off the summer than by going to some great concerts here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky for only $25? Well, Live Nation's Concert Week returns on May 4th at 10 a.m. ET through Tuesday, May 10th, or while supplies last. You've got a whole week to take advantage of cheap concert tickets for shows in a variety of venues as well as all kinds of genres of music. According to the press release:

INDIANA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO