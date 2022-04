LAS CRUCES — Former New Mexico State head coach Marvin Menzies has been hired for the same position at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, the University announced Tuesday morning. Menzies will assume the reigns of UMKC's men's basketball program after most recently spending the 2019-2020 season as the associate head coach at Grand Canyon University. He left NMSU for the head coaching job at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in 2016 before being fired in 2019. ...

