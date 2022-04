SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Roadways, especially near US Highway 75, flooded Sunday night while rain created nightmare conditions for drivers. “I was surprised because I know they just added that extra service road there for the highway, so I figured there would be better water mitigation, but it was pretty severe flooding,” said Dylan Hair, who captured the moment cars tried to plow through a flooded service road on US 75 near Center Street.

