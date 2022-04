(Credit: Jonathan Tichler / Met Opera) On April 30, the Metropolitan Opera will revive its legendary production of Puccini’s “Turandot.”. The Franco Zeffirelli production will return to the stage following fall performances with a new cast led by Liudmyla Monastyrska. This will mark the soprano’s first performances at the Met since 2017. The soprano has performed with the company 31 times in productions of “Aida,” “Cavalleria Rusticana,” “Tosca,” and “Nabucco” and has been featured in two HD productions.

