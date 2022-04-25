ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Gas Station Accidentally Sold Gas For $0.449 Instead of $4.49

By Dwyer, Michaels
Hot 104.7
Hot 104.7
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

This is a story that really raises some questions about ourselves. Let's say you go and fill up your tank. You know gas prices are some of the highest they've been in years, but when your tank is full, you see you only are paying $5 for a full tank. Do...

hot1047.com

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

LIFE: Man robs 3 gas stations in 1 day, kills clerk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison after robbing four gas stations and killing the store clerk, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Decardo Moore, 22, walked into an Exxon gas station on Stage Road in March 2019 demanding money from the store clerk and two other […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Money

How Everyday People Are Combatting High Gas Prices

Gas prices have been falling steadily since reaching an all-time high in early March — but that hardly means gas is cheap. Prices recently rose at the fastest pace ever recorded, and as of Monday, the average gallon of regular gas cost $4.09, which is $1.22 more expensive than a year ago. In all likelihood, gas will stay expensive throughout the spring and summer. Naturally, drivers are looking for creative ways to save.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattanooga, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Industry
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Business
Chattanooga, TN
Industry
Local
Tennessee Traffic
Chattanooga, TN
Traffic
The US Sun

How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car?

WITH soaring gas prices, some might wonder about the cost to charge electric cars. Charging an electric car does cost a lot less than filling up a tank with gas, but prices can quickly rise with fast charging public stations. Unlike gas, which uses the per-gallon method, EVs use per-kilowatt-hour...
GAS PRICE
Daily Mail

Toyota owners could get cash rebates as company is forced to pay $2BILLION to thousands of Australians who bought faulty Hilux, Fortuner and Prado cars

Toyota could be forced to pay out almost $2 billion to Australian customers who were sold cars with faulty engine filters, after the auto giant lost a class action lawsuit. In a Federal Court judgment handed down on Thursday, Justice Michael Lee found thousands of people who bought some of the brand's top-selling cars were eligible for a payout.
WORLD
WREG

Accident kills worker at Memphis Coca-Cola warehouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A worker was killed in an accident at the Coca-Cola Refreshments Distribution Center in southeast Memphis, officials say. Memphis Police responded to the scene on Southpoint Drive on Wednesday. Police say a man was killed when an accident occurred while he was operating a forklift. A representative with Tennessee OSHA says it […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Holiday Gifts#Gas Station#Gas Tank
MotorBiscuit

5 New Cars With the Best Gas Mileage in 2022 According to U.S. News

As gas prices continue to skyrocket, you may be thinking about trading in your current ride for one that’s more economical — perhaps a new hybrid car or a compact hatchback? Not only will your wallet thank you when you visit the pump, but these new cars tend to be better for the environment. Additionally, they’re less expensive than buying a new electric vehicle. Below are five cars with the best gas mileage in 2022, according to U.S. News & World Report.
GAS PRICE
country1037fm.com

Gasoline Was 39 Cents Per Gallon

The U.S. Department of Energy reports the average price for a gallon of gasoline in 1973 was 39 cents, but in 1974, it rose to 53 cents. Speeding up to 2022 we’re increasing ethanol to 15% in gasoline in response to increased gas price hikes in the United States. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend. Cars built before 2001 might not be able to handle the extra gasoline. Will this change force us to update our vehicles? Long story short, E15 fuel is comprised of 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline. All we want to know is when will the cost of fuel go back down. Are you picky about the brand of gasoline you purchase? In 1999 Mobile merged with Exxon to form Exxon Mobile, making it one of the largest oil companies in the entire world.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WDEF

Gas Prices in the Chattanooga Area Spike Up Over the Last Week

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Gas prices in the Chattanooga area has gone up by an average of 8.2 cents in the past week to a new average of $3.81/gallon.This is from the latest survey for GasBuddy, which averaged the price of a gallon of gas in the Chattanooga area. This is 14.6 cents lower than a month ago but still $1.23 more per gallon than this time last year.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Polarbear

Angler smashes Tennessee state record with 120-pound paddlefish

On Wednesday, April 13, angler Chad Collins landed a 120-pound paddlefish at the Cherokee Lake in Eastern Tennessee that bests the current state record of 109-pounds set by angler Leonard Jech almost a year ago to the day on April 13, 2021. State fisheries biologist John Hammons certified the paddlefish’s weight on April 16.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Cheapest Car in America

Americans have run into problems buying cars in the past year. Car shortages have been triggered by an extremely low supply of the chips used in electronic and navigation systems. Additionally, supply chain issues have cut the availability of other parts. The chip shortage could last well beyond the end of this year. The low […]
BUYING CARS
Matt Lillywhite

It's Possible To Spend Less Money On Gas

It's no secret that many people around the country want to save money on gas. So, here are several tips you can implement to make your tank of gas last much longer:. Don't Drive Unless You Absolutely Need To.
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy