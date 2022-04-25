ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Safety Andre Turrentine has entered the transfer portal

By Phil Harrison
 3 days ago
The Ohio State football team may finally be down to its 85-scholarship limit if the latest news holds true. That’s because safety Andre Turrentine has become the latest player to enter the transfer portal according to an OSU spokesperson.

Turrentine, a Nashville native, came to OSU as a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He saw very limited action last season, appearing in just three games without making any tackles. He did, however, have an impressive spring game, registering nine tackles and one pass break-up.

The loss of the redshirt freshman still leaves Ohio State in good shape in the secondary and will allow him to move on to another program where he will still have four years of eligibility left.

All in all, Turrentine makes the fifth OSU defensive player to enter the transfer portal. The deadline to enter the transfer portal and still be eligible to play next season immediately and without petition is Sunday.

