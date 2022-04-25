ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meechie Johnson chooses transfer destination

By Phil Harrison
 3 days ago
Former Ohio State guard Meechie Johnson is transferring to the South Carolina Gamecocks. The announcement game via Johnson’s Twitter account after the 6-foot, 2-inch, 172-pounder entered the transfer portal earlier this month.

Johnson is a former four-star prospect from the Cleveland area that originally committed to the Buckeyes for the 2021 class but reclassified and joined Ohio State midway through the 2020-2021 season to provide some much-needed depth at the guard position.

Johnson never really carved out a significant role with Ohio State. Some of it was because of injury, but also because of some inconsistent play when he was available and on the court. Still, more of it was because of others that stepped up for the Buckeyes through acquisitions through the transfer portal. He averaged just 3.2 points per contest during his two seasons in Columbus.

Now, Johnson will be furthering his career elsewhere and will still have three years of eligibility left should he decide to use them all. We’ll continue to keep close tabs on what Johnson can do down in sweet tea and grits country.

