Kentucky Representative Angie Hatton is a Democrat that serves Letcher and parts of Harlan and Pike counties. Hatton is opposed to the sale of Kentucky Power AEP, which serves customers in 20 eastern Kentucky counties. Hatton is asking that Kentucky Power return about $585 million dollars in profits from the sale to eastern Kentucky ratepayers and she is not aloneHatton says years of high rates have been the number one issue in her district.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO