Civil serpents: County clerk says election equipment building has snake problem
By Brock Marchant staff writer
Herald-Journal
3 days ago
Last week, when Cache County Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield and his staff entered the building they were given for counting ballots and storing election equipment, they were surprised to see the dead bodies of multiple snakes scattered about the floor. Though he toured the building about six months prior when...
The Preston City Council met on April 11 and approved the consent calendar which included the Mar. 14 minutes, the treasurer’s monthly/quarterly report, and improvement agreement bond refund in the amount of $6,000 to Caitlin Schmidt (640 East 145 South) and a swale bond refund in the amount of $1,975 to Michael Crane (704 South 7th East).
On Tuesday, as part of the opening to the County Council meeting, Vice Chair Paul Borup apologized to his fellow council members for his actions following the council meeting on April 12. Though he didn’t mention any specific details surrounding the last council meeting, Borup said his feelings pushed him...
A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
(Des Moines, IA) — State Auditor Rob Sand, a Democrat, says U-S Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer’s criticism of a district court judge who ruled against her bid to stay on the June Primary ballot was inappropriate. Finkenauer is one of three Democrats competing to run against Republican Senator Chuck Grassley in November. Sand says, “that judge did his job,” and “worked all weekend…in order to give whoever was going to be the losing party a chance to appeal.” Finkenauer called the judge a Republican who made a partisan decision that made a mockery of our democracy. A few days later, the Iowa Supreme Court overruled the decision that had invalidated three signatures on Finkenauer’s nominating petitions and her name WILL be on the June Primary ballot. A spokesman for Finkenauer’s campaign has not responded to requests for comment on Sand’s statements.
