New video shows Alec Baldwin speak to officers after ‘Rust’ shooting

By Isaac Cruz, Alix Martichoux, Allison Giron, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. ( KRQE ) – The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office released videos and files Monday associated with the ongoing investigation of the accidental shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust” in October of 2021.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza says the large trove of files include lapel/dash camera footage, crime scene photos, witness interviews and all other pieces of evidence collected throughout the investigation. According to the release, other parts of the investigation remain outstanding, including firearm and ballistic forensics, fingerprint analysis, and phone data collected from Alec Baldwin’s phone.

One video released Monday shows a law enforcement officer approaching Baldwin on the set of the movie in the outskirts of Santa Fe. Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Hutchins inside a small church during setup for the filming of a scene when it went off, killing Hutchins and wounding the director, Joel Souza.

“Are you doing OK?” the deputy asks.

“No I’m not, actually,” Baldwin responds.

The deputy then explains that Baldwin will need to come to the sheriff’s office for an interview. Baldwin asks to change out of his costume and back into his street clothes before heading over. The deputy says he’ll need to talk to a crime scene technician before granting Baldwin permission to change.

Another clip shows Souza recounting what he remembered as he is in a hospital bed, waiting to enter the operating room. The bullet that killed Hutchins went through her and hit Souza, injuring him.

“I heard a very loud bang and it felt like someone kicked me in the shoulder, and then I was down on my a–. And then I looked over and I see the cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, with blood coming out of her back,” says Souza.

The deputy then asks who handed Baldwin the gun and if there was any indication that it was loaded with a live round. Souza responds, “I remember the armorer handed the actor a gun. I don’t know if she said it was cold or clean… but she handed him the gun and then there was a bang. It was a louder bang than I’ve heard come from a blank before.”

In a 23-minute video, which you can watch below, Baldwin is seen speaking with sheriff’s deputies after leaving the movie set. He discussed that he had done some takes before the fatal shooting, noting that “you’re assuming that every time it’s a cold gun for the rehearsal.”

Baldwin later said the gun misfired when he pulled it out.

“I take the gun out and as it clears, the barrel clears the holster. I turn and cock the gun. The gun goes off,” said Baldwin. “It should have been a cold gun with no rounds inside or dummy rounds, cosmetic rounds. No flash. I take the gun out … bang. She hits the ground. She goes down.”

Another video shows a pair of sheriff’s deputies entering the church building where the shooting took place. The 15-minute clip below shows a deputy speaking with a member of the movie crew who shows the officers footage taken on a camera inside the church.

WARNING: The clip below contains some profanity.

Other videos released by the sheriff’s office include the formal questioning of Baldwin by law enforcement. Nexstar’s KRQE is working to review the files and will update this story as we learn more.

Last week, New Mexico Environment Department’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau released the results of its investigation. The report found that Rust Movie Productions management knew that firearm safety procedures were not followed on set and showed indifference to employee safety.

The production company was issued a Willful-Serious citation that includes a $136,793 penalty. This is the maximum fine and highest level of citation allowed by state law in New Mexico.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

