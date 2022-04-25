Top 10 college football programs with most NFL draft picks

Few things help in the recruiting world of college football like being able to sell the idea of a 16 or 17 year old kid one day getting paid to play football on Sundays. With that in mind it should come as no surprise that when you look at the list of the top 10 colleges that have produced the most all-time NFL draft picks, that the list is full of bluebloods.

The list also appears to be full of teams that have no sense of slowing down in sight, even with a good number of them having coaching changes this past season.

So who ranks where in the top 10?

Here are the 10 college football programs with the most all-time NFL draft picks.

10. LSU

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

9. Nebraska

Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

8. Florida

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

7. Penn State

USA TODAY NETWORKS

6. Alabama

Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.

5. Michigan

USA TODAY Sports

4. Oklahoma

Oklahoma: 402 all-time picks

3. Ohio State

USA TODAY NETWORK

2. USC

Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/Getty Images

1. Notre Dame