ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Ben J. Rogers Visitors Center director earns state honor

By Thomas Taschinger
Beaumont Enterprise
Beaumont Enterprise
 1 day ago

Kathi Weathington Hughes has been named the winner of the 2022 Gene Phillips Hospitality Award by the Texas Department of Transportation’s Travel Information Division. This award was presented at the annual Texas Travel Counselors Conference in Grapevine recently.

The award recognizes Hughes’s career and her dedication to the Texas tourism industry, as well as her outstanding support of TxDOT’s Travel Information Centers and the state’s $57 billion travel industry.

“Kathi Hughes brings so much enthusiasm and fun to her important work with the Texas travel industry, so she’s an absolute joy to work with,” said Joan Henderson, Director of the Travel Information Division at TxDOT. “We’re thrilled to present her with this well-deserved award in recognition of her distinguished career. We’re so grateful for her long-standing support!”

Hughes began her career in Texas tourism with the Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau in the early 1989, and for the past 17 years she has served as Director of Jefferson County’s Ben J. Rogers Regional Visitors Center located in Beaumont.

Hughes helped to organize and grow the Southeast Texas Area, Regional Tourism networking group, which works as a partnership of stakeholders in the region to raise awareness and promote the area, and she’s active with the Texas Travel Alliance and the Texas Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus in planning and organizing industry conferences held in Beaumont/Port Arthur.

The Rotary Club of Beaumont recently initiated a two-week fundraising project, Stand With Ukraine, to provide immediate assistance to the humanitarian effort in that country.

Using the Rotary network, Beaumont Rotary reached out to the Rotary Club Lviv International and learned that their club was actively working on various projects to provide medical supplies to area hospitals, to support women and children fleeing the fighting in other parts of Ukraine, and to support refugees arriving in Lviv and hoping to travel to Poland or other countries.

Club President Brad Brown invited his fellow Beaumont Rotarians to donate to the effort through a limited campaign in March, quickly raising over $50,000. Funds were sent by wire to Rotary Club Lviv International to immediately assist in procurement and transportation of medical equipment and supplies.

The Rotary Club of Beaumont is asking Southeast Texans who want to support the effort in Ukraine to make a donation to the local club that will be forwarded to Lviv, Ukraine. Gifts can be made online at https://portal.clubrunner.ca/3775 (click on the Ukrainian flag), or checks can be mailed to MCM Elegante Hotel, Suite 213, 2355 IH 10 South, Beaumont, TX 77705. Checks should be made payable to the Beaumont Rotary Foundation. Please include Stand With Ukraine in the memo line.

For additional information, please contact Brad Brown, President of the Rotary Club of Beaumont, at bdbrown@fftam.com or (409) 600-6460; Uliana Trylowsky, Vice President of the Rotary Club of Beaumont, at utrylowsky@lamar.edu or (409) 284-7358.

The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas recently broke ground on the site of what will be the Aati Imaabachi Imiisa Education Center.

The 49,000-square foot facility will serve as the center of education for tribal citizens of all ages. Anticipated for completion in the fall of 2024, the new center will house the Tribe’s Education Department, Head Start Program, Tribal Youth Program, Tribal Library, two play yards, and a multipurpose gym.

“Leaders of our Tribe have long dreamed of building this Education Center,” said Ricky Sylestine , Chairman of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas’ Tribal Council. “Throughout our history, this tribe has valued learning and recognized the importance of preparing the next generation for success. This center will help the younger members of our tribe become better citizens while also offering facilities, such as the library, where adults can continue to learn and better themselves as well.”

Sylestine added, “The construction of this new center also signifies our optimism about the future. We have been in this region for many generations and plan to be part of the East Texas community for a long time to come. Education is the key to a brighter future, for our tribe and for our neighbors.”

Do you have a news item like this that your customers or clients need to hear about? A new manager or owner, a major change in your operations? Send it to Opinions@BeaumontEnterprise.com so we can spread the word!

Comments / 0

Related
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Texas

As we all know, Texas is one of the most beautiful and populated states in America because of its fascinating site to visit for its own culture and uniqueness. According to the US Census Bureau, Texas is one of the most popular states in the county, with a population of approximately 30,097,526 residents, and the third fastest-growing state in America.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
City
Grapevine, TX
Beaumont, TX
Education
Beaumont, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
City
Beaumont, TX
Beaumont, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Education
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Sends 10th Bus Load of Illegal Aliens to Washington D.C.

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott Friday announced the arrival of the tenth bus transporting a group of illegal aliens to Washington, D.C. from Texas. The Governor announced this busing strategy earlier this month as part of the state's aggressive actions to secure the border in the wake of President Biden's decision to end Title 42 expulsions. Under the Governor’s direction, the Texas Division of Emergency Management has chartered buses to transport illegals to Washington, D.C. The migrants have been from the countries of Angola, Brazil, Colombia, Congo, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador,…
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

Marijuana Is Legal In New Mexico & It Should Be Legal In Texas

On April 1, 2022, the state of New Mexico officially legalized the retail purchase of cannabis to adults 21 & over. Not even a month after the law went into affect, there have been many dispensaries opening all over the state (& yes that includes Las Cruces). And while there have been changes in Texas marijuana laws & a reduction of prosecutions of having marijuana, a bill for the legalization of marijuana in Texas was denied this month, meaning it's still illegal in Texas. So in honor of 4/20, here are 5 reasons why marijuana should be legalized in Texas as well.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Brown
Person
Will Rogers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visitors Center#East Texas#Southeast Texas#Txdot#The Texas Travel Alliance
KVUE

Texas This Week: May 7 election statewide ballot propositions

AUSTIN, Texas — In this week's edition of Texas This Week, Dale Craymer, president of the Texas Taxpayers and Research Association, breaks down the amendments to the Texas Constitution on the May 7 ballot and how they could save homeowners money. Three things to know in Texas politics. 1....
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Artist projects Earth Day protest piece onto building next to Texas governor’s mansion

Directly across the street from the Texas governor's mansion, Claire Eby projected a collection of artwork Friday night onto the side of a large building on West 10th Street. She partnered with MOVE Texas, a grassroots mobilizing organization, in an artistic effort to call attention to climate change, the state's electric grid and a desire for greener infrastructure investments.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
Beaumont Enterprise

Beaumont Enterprise

Beaumont, TX
1K+
Followers
654
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont Enterprise covers the latest news, sports and entertainment for Texas's southeast community

 https://www.beaumontenterprise.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy