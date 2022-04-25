Ben J. Rogers Visitors Center director earns state honor

Kathi Weathington Hughes has been named the winner of the 2022 Gene Phillips Hospitality Award by the Texas Department of Transportation’s Travel Information Division. This award was presented at the annual Texas Travel Counselors Conference in Grapevine recently.

The award recognizes Hughes’s career and her dedication to the Texas tourism industry, as well as her outstanding support of TxDOT’s Travel Information Centers and the state’s $57 billion travel industry.

“Kathi Hughes brings so much enthusiasm and fun to her important work with the Texas travel industry, so she’s an absolute joy to work with,” said Joan Henderson, Director of the Travel Information Division at TxDOT. “We’re thrilled to present her with this well-deserved award in recognition of her distinguished career. We’re so grateful for her long-standing support!”

Hughes began her career in Texas tourism with the Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau in the early 1989, and for the past 17 years she has served as Director of Jefferson County’s Ben J. Rogers Regional Visitors Center located in Beaumont.

Hughes helped to organize and grow the Southeast Texas Area, Regional Tourism networking group, which works as a partnership of stakeholders in the region to raise awareness and promote the area, and she’s active with the Texas Travel Alliance and the Texas Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus in planning and organizing industry conferences held in Beaumont/Port Arthur.

The Rotary Club of Beaumont recently initiated a two-week fundraising project, Stand With Ukraine, to provide immediate assistance to the humanitarian effort in that country.

Using the Rotary network, Beaumont Rotary reached out to the Rotary Club Lviv International and learned that their club was actively working on various projects to provide medical supplies to area hospitals, to support women and children fleeing the fighting in other parts of Ukraine, and to support refugees arriving in Lviv and hoping to travel to Poland or other countries.

Club President Brad Brown invited his fellow Beaumont Rotarians to donate to the effort through a limited campaign in March, quickly raising over $50,000. Funds were sent by wire to Rotary Club Lviv International to immediately assist in procurement and transportation of medical equipment and supplies.

The Rotary Club of Beaumont is asking Southeast Texans who want to support the effort in Ukraine to make a donation to the local club that will be forwarded to Lviv, Ukraine. Gifts can be made online at https://portal.clubrunner.ca/3775 (click on the Ukrainian flag), or checks can be mailed to MCM Elegante Hotel, Suite 213, 2355 IH 10 South, Beaumont, TX 77705. Checks should be made payable to the Beaumont Rotary Foundation. Please include Stand With Ukraine in the memo line.

For additional information, please contact Brad Brown, President of the Rotary Club of Beaumont, at bdbrown@fftam.com or (409) 600-6460; Uliana Trylowsky, Vice President of the Rotary Club of Beaumont, at utrylowsky@lamar.edu or (409) 284-7358.

The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas recently broke ground on the site of what will be the Aati Imaabachi Imiisa Education Center.

The 49,000-square foot facility will serve as the center of education for tribal citizens of all ages. Anticipated for completion in the fall of 2024, the new center will house the Tribe’s Education Department, Head Start Program, Tribal Youth Program, Tribal Library, two play yards, and a multipurpose gym.

“Leaders of our Tribe have long dreamed of building this Education Center,” said Ricky Sylestine , Chairman of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas’ Tribal Council. “Throughout our history, this tribe has valued learning and recognized the importance of preparing the next generation for success. This center will help the younger members of our tribe become better citizens while also offering facilities, such as the library, where adults can continue to learn and better themselves as well.”

Sylestine added, “The construction of this new center also signifies our optimism about the future. We have been in this region for many generations and plan to be part of the East Texas community for a long time to come. Education is the key to a brighter future, for our tribe and for our neighbors.”

